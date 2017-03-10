Figures show 1352 children unsafe at home in CQ

The figures come as police investigate the death of a six-month-old boy in Yeppoon

THERE are currently 1352 children who cannot live safely at home with their parents in Central Queensland according to Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman's office.

The frightening figure comes to light as police investigate the death of a six-month-old boy in Yeppoon on Monday.

Opposition leader Tim Nicholls yesterday released what he said was "secret internal data” from October 2016, showing a poor response rate to child safety notifications in Central Queensland.

READ: LEAKED DATA REVEALS ALMOST DAILY CHILD ABUSE IN ROCKY

While Ms Fentiman said the figures were inaccurate and rejected them, her department did not correct the figures or provide specifics on statistics.

Instead she said her department's latest data, released in January, showed that 91.7% of notifications had an investigation commenced and there had been an overall improvement in the proportion of investigations commenced on time.

She did not stipulate what that involved.

"We are turning a corner in Queensland,” she said.

"The priority now is the ongoing police investigation.”