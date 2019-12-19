Figures show youth offenders on the rise in region
The 2018-19 Magistrates Courts of Queensland annual report has just been released and the figures paint a gross over representation of young offenders in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast justice systems.
Of the 5437 defendants who went through Rockhampton Magistrates Court in the past year, 522 - making up 9.6 per cent - were children.
At Yeppoon, 17.29 per cent - 115 of 665 defendants - were children.
Both representations were above the state average of 8.92 per cent.
Each child to face court in Yeppoon faces on average of 1.5 chargers and in Rockhampton, each child faces almost three charges on average.
Compared to our regional neighbours to the north and south, four times more Rockhampton children fronted the Children’s Court than in Mackay.
In comparison to Gladstone, more than five times as many Rockhampton children faced court.
Two point six percent of Queensland’s charges were faced in Rockhampton courts.
Rockhampton’s youth criminal lodgement rate among young offenders has increased by half a per cent while Yeppoon court’s skyrocket by more than 11 percent from 5.94 percent in the 2017-2018 period.
The alarming report comes after a range of high profile offences were allegedly committed by juvenile offenders in recent months.
In the past week alone, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly charged for breaking into three Rockhampton businesses, an 18-year-old opportunistic car thief was sentenced for the theft of two Lexus vehicles from former MP Robert Schwarten, a 17-year-old boy was killed when the stolen car he was a passenger in crashed in a Blackwater and a 15-year-old girl accused of stealing the car involved was critically injured.
Police last week also investigated reports of a 12-year-old driving a BMW on Farm Street in Glenmore.
Rockhampton
Total number of defendants: 4,915
No. of charges: 9,539
Child defendants: 522
Number of charges: 1,544
Total charges: 11,083
Percentage of children: 9.60 per cent
YEPPOON
Total number of defendants: 550
No. of charges:1003
Child defendants: 115
Number of charges: 240
Total charges: 1,243
Percentage of children: 17.29 per cent
MACKAY
Total number of defendants: 4482
No. of charges:8575
Child defendants: 185
Number of charges: 448
Total charges: 9,023
Percentage of children: 3.96 per cent
GLADSTONE
Total number of defendants: 2,592
No. of charges: 4,880
Child defendants: 101
Number of charges:260
Total charges: 5140
Percentage of children: 1.21 per cent