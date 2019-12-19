Figures show youth offenders on the rise in region

The 2018-19 Magistrates Courts of Queensland annual report has just been released and the figures paint a gross over representation of young offenders in the Rockhampton and Capricorn Coast justice systems.

Of the 5437 defendants who went through Rockhampton Magistrates Court in the past year, 522 - making up 9.6 per cent - were children.

At Yeppoon, 17.29 per cent - 115 of 665 defendants - were children.

Both representations were above the state average of 8.92 per cent.

Each child to face court in Yeppoon faces on average of 1.5 chargers and in ­Rockhampton, each child faces almost three charges on average.

Compared to our regional neighbours to the north and south, four times more Rockhampton children fronted the Children’s Court than in Mackay.

In comparison to Gladstone, more than five times as many Rockhampton children faced court.

Two point six percent of Queensland’s charges were faced in Rockhampton courts.

Rockhampton’s youth criminal lodgement rate among young offenders has increased by half a per cent while Yeppoon court’s skyrocket by more than 11 percent from 5.94 percent in the 2017-2018 period.

The alarming report comes after a range of high profile offences were allegedly committed by juvenile offenders in recent months.

In the past week alone, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly charged for breaking into three Rockhampton businesses, an 18-year-old opportunistic car thief was sentenced for the theft of two Lexus vehicles from former MP Robert Schwarten, a 17-year-old boy was killed when the stolen car he was a passenger in crashed in a Blackwater and a 15-year-old girl accused of stealing the car involved was critically injured.

Police last week also investigated reports of a 12-year-old driving a BMW on Farm Street in Glenmore.

Rockhampton

Total number of defendants: 4,915

No. of charges: 9,539

Child defendants: 522

Number of charges: 1,544

Total charges: 11,083

Percentage of children: 9.60 per cent

YEPPOON

Total number of defendants: 550

No. of charges:1003

Child defendants: 115

Number of charges: 240

Total charges: 1,243

Percentage of children: 17.29 per cent

MACKAY

Total number of defendants: 4482

No. of charges:8575

Child defendants: 185

Number of charges: 448

Total charges: 9,023

Percentage of children: 3.96 per cent

GLADSTONE

Total number of defendants: 2,592

No. of charges: 4,880

Child defendants: 101

Number of charges:260

Total charges: 5140

Percentage of children: 1.21 per cent