Fijian’s night on Jim Beam leads to brush with the law

A FIJIAN migrant living in Australia since August 2019 claimed he did not know what the legal blood alcohol content limit was for drivers before he drove unlicensed.

Author Valentine pleaded guilty on July 27 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count each of driving unlicensed and drink driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police intercepted Valentine driving on Gordon St, Rockhampton, at 2.20am on June 20, 2020.

He said Valentine told police he had been an Australian resident since August 2019 and was unaware of the BAC limit.

Valentine had drunk 10 Jim Beam cans throughout the evening and had a BAC of .058.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said English was Valentine’s second language which caused him issues gaining a Queensland licence.

He said his client was on a three-year visa working at Rockhampton meatworks.

Mr Grant said Valentine had been drinking with friends that evening and one had tried to call a taxi to go home, but was unsuccessful and convinced Valentine to drive him home.

He said Valentine drove his partner’s car.

Valentine was fined $800 and disqualified from holding a drivers licence and driving for three months.