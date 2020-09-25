Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The NRMA advises to fill up now and take advantage of Sydney’s cheap petrol prices before they rise. Picture: Supplied
The NRMA advises to fill up now and take advantage of Sydney’s cheap petrol prices before they rise. Picture: Supplied
Lifestyle

‘Fill up as soon as you can’: NRMA

Anton Nilsson
25th Sep 2020 10:37 AM

Sydney petrol prices are approaching their cheapest point before an expected spike.

NRMA advises drivers to take the opportunity to fill up their tanks while the affordable prices last.

“Fill up as soon as you can,” urged Peter Khoury, head of media with NRMA. “We don’t know, the price may fall another cent or so in Sydney, but it’s going to go up soon.”

By the time the October long weekend rolls around, petrol prices are expected to start rising again. Picture: Richard Walker
By the time the October long weekend rolls around, petrol prices are expected to start rising again. Picture: Richard Walker

The average price right now in Sydney is 107.4 cents per litre compared with the previous high of 137.7 cents per litre on August 31. The NRMA says he prices tend to fall slowly, but once they start to increase, they spike hard and fast.

“You’d be taking a bet as to how much longer into the week it will last,” Mr. Khoury said, referring to the low prices.

Prices are expected to start rising again by the October long weekend.

Across regional NSW, prices have remained stable in recent weeks, with motorists in Muswellbrook, Orange, Nowra and Tamworth enjoying the cheapest petrol.

Originally published as ‘Fill up as soon as you can’: NRMA

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT LIST: 64 names appearing in Rocky courts today

        Premium Content COURT LIST: 64 names appearing in Rocky courts today

        Crime See the full list for appearances due in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday September 25.

        Man injured as pre-dawn fire breaks out in caravan

        Premium Content Man injured as pre-dawn fire breaks out in caravan

        News The man sustained some significant burns to his upper-body.

        MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on some of our biggest stories from the past 24 hours.

        CQ aged care takes extra measures to manage dementia

        Premium Content CQ aged care takes extra measures to manage dementia

        News 70 per cent of its 1.5 million strong workforce had not received any training to...