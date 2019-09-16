Filling your boot could change kids’ lives

IN NEED: Sweet Dreams and Goodnight Wishes founder Melissa Kennedy and Selina Lawrence with bags they need to transport to Central Queensland foster children.

FILLING the space in the back of your car could help suffering children feel worthy, safe and important, according to Melissa Kennedy.

The Sweet Dreams and Good Night Wishes founder said the charity, which assists children in foster care, needed to find transport for care packs from South East Queensland to Rockhampton and Mackay.

The Brisbane based not-for-profit has hundreds of backpacks filled with everyday essentials but no way of transporting the goods to those in need.

Ms Kennedy said foster parents in the region had reached out to the charity in need of clothing and other essentials.

“Being a family-run project based near Brisbane we just don’t have the capacity to get them there,” Ms Kennedy said.

She urged anyone travelling between Brisbane and CQ to help the cause.

Ms Kennedy said children typically entered care under traumatic circumstances with no personal belongings other than the clothes on their back.

“This can be particularly challenging if the children arrive at their placement late at night, leaving carers unable to purchase items for them,” she said.

The charity aims to provide pyjamas, a set of clothes, underwear, socks, a toothbrush, hairbrush and hair ties in the care bags,

“We also include other items such as a cuddly toy, book, colouring-in materials and ball,” she said.

Ms Kennedy said many children moving from one foster care placement to another tended to carry any belongings in a garbage bag.

The Care Bag Project aimed to restore a sense of dignity by providing foster children with a backpack to hold their possessions.

To find out more about the project or to volunteer to transport bags, search for Sweet Dreams and Good Night Wishes on Facebook.