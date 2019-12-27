Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It's Kind Of Magic wins impressively at Ballarat. Picture: Getty Images
It's Kind Of Magic wins impressively at Ballarat. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Filly can take trainer on Magic ride

by Michael Manley
27th Dec 2019 4:35 PM

THE equation is simple for Brent Stanley and his promising three-year-old filly It's Kind Of Magic: win at the Valley on Saturday to secure a start in the Magic Millions Guineas (1400m) in a fortnight.

The trainer thinks she will do just that when she starts in the Leneva Park Handicap (1200m).

It's Kind Of Magic has won only $31,500, which has her 86th in order of a start for the Magic Millions Guineas.

Magic Millions' spokesman Greg Irvine said a win, which would take her prizemoney past $105,000, would get her close to a start.

"That would take her to 27th in order, but at least a half a dozen in front of her won't run. The Guineas has 16 starters plus five emergencies so you'd expect she'd be at least in the emergencies," Irvine said.

Stanley thinks with even luck It's Kind Of Magic, who is a $2.90 favourite with Ladbrokes, can book her ticket for the Gold Coast.

"She's drawn out in barrier 12, which is always a slight concern, but if she doesn't have any bad luck it should be an enjoyable watch for everybody," Stanley said.

Stanley thinks on potential It's Kind Of Magic could be the best horse he has trained.

"She's got to get the job done though. Sweet Sherry was a Group 2 winner," he said.

It's Kind Magic, has had only three starts for a second at Swan Hill on debut, an easy win at Bendigo and a close-up fourth at Flemington at stakes level over 1400m

"That was a great run. She led and they ran at a fast tempo and the only horses who got past her where the ones who had a drop on her," Stanley said.

Stanley said It's Kind Of Magic had improved since.

"She's a better horse. She's developed since and her two jump-outs have been excellent."

FormGuide

More Stories

Show More
brent stanley kind of magic leneva park handicap magic millions moonee valley
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Two drone ‘packages’ drop into CQ prison Xmas Day

        Crime A prisoner who received a package delivery via drone was taken to hospital the next day with ‘elevated’ behaviour.

        ROLLING: Taroomball fire downgraded

        ROLLING: Taroomball fire downgraded

        News Multiple fire crews and aircraft responding to blaze

        Two injured in motorbike crash at busy intersection

        premium_icon Two injured in motorbike crash at busy intersection

        News Multiple ambulance crews respond to crash

        Police attend to children playing in drain

        premium_icon Police attend to children playing in drain

        News Initial reports suggested a child may have been trapped inside.