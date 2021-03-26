Filly repays owner-trainer big time with Rocky win

Shesaysthanks, which has been somewhat of a thorn in the side of her Rockhampton owner-trainer Zoe Hohn, repaid her big time winning the Hygain/Mitavite Capricornia Yearling Sale 2YO Maiden (1100m) at Callaghan Park on Thursday.

In the process of her win under Brisbane hoop Ron Stewart, Shesaysthanks - stable named “Rose” - raced her way into contention for the $143K CYS 2YO Classic (1100m) at Callaghan Park on April 10.

In a finish fought out by three CYS graduates from last year, Shesaysthanks ($21.00) scored by a length from Bean Deadly (James Orman, $2.80), with Lockdown Lady (Justin Stanley, $9.00) third.

Shesaysthanks (Wicked Style (USA)- Balmarossa x Testa Rossa) was passed in at last year’s online CYS but Hohn said she purchased the filly afterwards for $11,500.

Courtesy of Thursday’s win and two earlier minor placings, “Rose” has now returned Hohn $39,700 in prizemoney including a swag of dollars in QTIS bonus purses.

“We call her Rose around the stable but she is something of a hot head. Only for her track work rider Tahlia Fenlon (trainee apprentice) we would not be here winning today. Tahlia deserves the credit as the filly is no sweetheart to ride and I must give Tahlia credit for her patience and perseverance with Rose,” Hohn said, downplaying her role in the win.

As has been the case of so many juvenile winners at Callaghan Park over the years, Shesaysthanks was bred by Oaklands Stud, Toowoomba, which will play a major provider with 2021 CYS Classic runners.

Thursday’s win will ensure that the Oakland’s half-sister to Shesaysthanks, listed as Lot 66 at the April 11 Rocky sale in a few weeks, will be keenly sought after.

A daughter of the multiple winning Lonhro 2YO winner and successful sire Exosphere, the filly is also a half in blood to Charissa, a winner of $401,060 from eight wins and placings at Listed level.

A popular winner on Thursday was Legal Chance (Nathan Thomas, $6.00) in the $18.5k Maiden Plate (1100m).

The by the Spirit Of Boom gelding, at his second start from a six-month respite, was a training triumph for senior trainer Lyle Rowe who sustained serious head injuries in a horse-related mishap last August.

Rowe was hospitalised for some time but through sheer determination he has made a remarkable recovery and the Legal Chance win, his first since returning to training, would have meant much to him.

Not only would it have been a fitting tonic for Rowe but also for his wife Trish who has been in ill health for some time.

Jim O’Shea’s Spring Creek (Chris Whiteley) returned to winning form second-up in taking out the Open (1400m) and thereby set herself on a Winter Carnival course.

Whiteley is in superb touch of late and he also won on John Wigginton’s Boudica’s Gift, although he was ably assisted by one of the Sooboog fillies’ owners, Bill Dobson, who is a vociferous Callaghan Park “grandstand rider”.

Jared Wehlow and Ashley Butler shared a double with ultra-impressive BM 58 (1100m) winner Avocado Sunset and runaway four lengths BHM 60 (1600m) victor Ultimate King.

Callaghan Park played host to nearly as many doubles as Wimbledon as trainer Kevin Miller and Brisbane hoop James Orman completed the set of three, winning with Manilla Miss and Isis Brumby.

Now the “finals” get underway there for the Capricornia Yearling Sale Championships on April 9 and 10 with the yearling sales on Sunday, April 11.