Film deadline extended for third annual festival

ACTION: Submissions are now open for next year's Capricorn Film Festival. Organiser of the festival Luke Graham with Gladstone Cinema's Renee Kornbrekke and Aidan Lisle.

ACTION: Submissions are now open for next year's Capricorn Film Festival. Organiser of the festival Luke Graham with Gladstone Cinema's Renee Kornbrekke and Aidan Lisle. Paul Braven GLA090717FILM

REGIONAL filmmakers have a little bit longer to shoot and edit their submissions for this year's annual Capricorn Film Festival.

Submissions have been extended until October 23 for the third annual Capricorn Film Festival.

After the triumph of last year, with a record 22 short films made regionally for two Central Queensland filmmaker categories Festival Director, Luke Graham announces the continued expansion of the short film competition.

Short films from all over Central Queensland will compete within the three categories, CAPS Open, CAPS Junior and the newly established CAPS #lovethereef. The Short Film Competition also includes Best Short Film, which is open to filmmakers from around the world. Entries are also open for feature films and documentaries with the total prize pool at $4000.

With CAPS Junior they are looking for the best short films made by Central Queensland residents under the age of 18, including schools and student-made short films with the winner receiving $1000, trophy and work experience with production house Scope Red on their next major film project.

The category for Gladstone and Central Queensland residents over 18 years of age is CAPS Open, with the winner receiving $1000, trophy and the exclusive honour of directing the following year's festival promo trailer.

CAPS lovethereef is restricted to Central Queensland primary school students only, with a maximum length of five minutes and must contain a story or character element on the Great barrier reef.

Entries are open until November 3 with official selections notified by November 10, just over one month before the destination festival event, with submissions accepted via online only.

"We are very excited about local submissions with some fantastic short films already entered, and we look to triple our submissions from last years event," Mr Graham said.