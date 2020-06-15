Menu
Film experts to take centre stage during workshop

Sean Fox
14th Jun 2020 6:00 AM
ONLY 20 spaces are available for a cinematography workshop allowing budding film students to work alongside industry professionals.

In partnership with Gladstone Regional Council and the Regional Arts Development Fund, the esteemed Capricorn Film Festival will bring Peter Szilveszter and Shing Fung Cheung for a fully immersive program which provides attendees with knowledge, tools and experience. Essentially, the workshop will enable students to move towards a working professional in the film industry.

It will expose them to fundamental film theory and top-tier industry equipment ready to excel their careers.

The Cinematography Workshop is aimed at first time and emerging cinematographers, camera operators, directors and photographers.

The workshop is available to any individual, though Gladstone region residents will have the opportunity to take their learnings from the first day and film the region’s landscape.

This footage will be reviewed by the tutors and after will be screened at Gladstone Regional Art Gallery.

The workshop will be held over two days, July 4 and July 11, from 10am to 1pm each day.

The workshop will be held via Zoom and tickets can be purchased via the festival’s website or Facebook page.

For ticketing or other information visit www.capricornfilmfestival.com or www.facebook.com/capfilmfest/

