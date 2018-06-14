Film music strikes a chord with Rocky finalist

LACHLAN Moulds is composing his way to the film scoring industry.

The young music student first laid his hands on a piano at the age of four, where his passion for music was born.

The 17-year-old Rockhampton Grammar School student is one of 13 composers from secondary schools across the state to be announced finalists in Queensland Music Festival's annual film scoring competition, Score It!

On July 27, Lachlan and his fellow composers will take part in a week filled with activities and workshops, as well as a special live orchestral performance and public lecture at Queensland Conservatorium at Griffith University.

Finalists were selected from three categories, with Lachlan chosen for the senior group for children in grades 11-12.

Lachlan played the trumpet in grade three before he was introduced to composition in grade eight as part of the classroom music program.

"I just love being able to play creatively and performing your take on music which has been written down,” he said.

It is a special feeling when Lachlan hears his own piece of music performed.

Lachlan said he couldn't wait to get to Brisbane for the competition and to meet other composers.

He wants to pursue a career in film composition and is seeking to further his musical studies after school.

"I've been very fortunate to work with all of the people I have and be able to get to this point so far, and be able to go on from here,” he said.

Lachlan is inspired by the works of Hans Zimmer and looks forward to composing more music down the track.

As he lives and breathes music, Lachlan keeps a score in the back of his mind while watching a film at the cinema.

He also loves listening to music from the 1980s and '90s.

Lachlan and other students used music from The Poet and the King for inspiration.

The entries were judged by a panel of experts including QMF artistic director Katie Noonan and award-winning screen composer Cameron Patrick.

Ms Noonan said there were more than 60 entries submitted across the state.

"Score It! aims to be a catalyst for young Queenslanders to explore their passion and the emotional and theatrical connection between music and film,” she said.

"Each year we're amazed by the depth of young and talented composers from all corners of Queensland.”

The winning composition will be performed by students from Queensland Conservatorium - Griffith University at Griffith Film School on July 25.