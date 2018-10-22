MOVIE REVIEW: Biker boys could be a bit badder

WHAT we have here in 1% is a bunch of Aussie biker blokes going the biff, the bonk and the bloody well badly behaved.

The hope seems to be that this yarn of inter-gang rivalries and intra-gang leadership tensions will land somewhere between the wounding malice of an Animal Kingdom and the punchy snap of TV's Sons Of Anarchy.

Unfortunately, that never comes to pass but there are occasional pulses of power connecting to what might have been.

Matt Nable stars as Knuck and Ryan Corr as Paddo in Australian film 1%. Picture: Icon Film Distribution

Ryan Corr stars as Paddo, the VP of the Copperheads biker gang, who has been serving as interim leader while the incumbent president is completing a three-year stretch in jail.

While Corr certainly has the look of a biker nailed down - and a passable percentage of the attitude as well - there is always a little niggle about his portrayal of Paddo that stops you from totally believing the character.

Is it that deep down he might be just too nice a nasty guy for his own good? Or could it be we actually don't see him grabbing the handlebars of a Harley all that much? (For a biker movie, 1% is conspicuously low on actually riding or road scenes.)

Ryan Corr as Paddo Paddo, the VP of the Copperheads biker gang. Picture: Icon Film Distribution

Anyway, now that brutish Copperheads head honcho Knuck (Matt Nable) is released and ready to rumble, Paddo isn't quite ready for the handover.

The main problem is his skeezy dunce of a brother Skink (Josh McConville), who has forced Paddo to do a deal with an enemy gang that Knuck won't like one little bit.

Stylishly shot, but not always that convincing in the writing and acting departments.

1% (MA15+)

Director: Stephen McCallum (feature debut)

Starring: Ryan Corr, Matt Nable, Josh McConville, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pedersen.

Rating: **1/2

A 50-50 proposition, and tatts that