Film role chances for Darumbal and white actors

A Sydney-based director is offering workshops in Rockhampton next week, with an opportunity for actors to be cast in the upcoming Generations of Men short film and TV series.

Generations of Men, inspired by the Judith Wright novel, details the early history of pioneering, blackbirding and immigration in Central Queensland.

Stills photo from the Sweet Country production

Its cast includes white settlers lured north by rumours of land rich for raising cattle, and the Darumbal servants they hired out of the port of Rockhampton.

A diverse range of characters include Sam Hand, “a cunning business man with a deep empathy for newcomers isolated within the Rockhampton community” and Yu Yan, whose knowledge of Chinese medicine becomes sought after in Rockhampton, during the years leading up to Australia’s federation in 1901.

According to the production company’s notes, the Darumbal dialogue is written through collaboration with Darumbal elders and will be spoken by an actor with Darumbal ancestry.

Director Joanna Joy travelled to Central Queensland, including the township of Wooranbinda, to determine how to approach the material.

Stills photo from the Secret River production

“The term “white” or “western” is often used to identify the English, Irish, German, Norwegian and many other settlers who in actual fact were not so unified and struggled to resolve their own religious and political views,” she said.

“In the same way, the term “black” combines a large variety of cultural groups such as Torres Strait, South Sea Islander and many Indigenous tribes who had very different experiences of marginalisation and privilege.

“Only by moving away from this ‘Black and White’ history of Australia and breaking down the complex makeup of our nation can we ever see our identity reflected on the screen.”

Producer Elizabeth Simard said the project seeks to promote Rockhampton and Central Queensland as a premier film location and travel destination.

She predicts a spike similar to the “Outlander effect” which, following the success of the Outlander series, reportedly saw a 67 per cent increase in tourism spending around its shooting locations.

CASTING INFORMATION

Actors can find information about the film acting workshop on the Rockhampton Council’s Art Gallery facebook page.

To register for an audition, to find out more, or if you would like to host another workshop in your community please contact: Elizabeth Simard - producer elizabethsimard@gmail.com | m. 0405914306

Several one hour workshops, involving groups of five, will be run from 9am - 5pm on Monday 11 November.

The specific roles being cast include Darumbal women aged 15-25, Darumbal men from 17-45, and Barada/Kabalbarra/Yetimarala women 20 years and over, in addition to Caucasian girls aged between eight and 14.