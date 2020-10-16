Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Surfers at Flat Rock Beach Ballina Photograph : Jason O'Brien
Surfers at Flat Rock Beach Ballina Photograph : Jason O'Brien
News

Filming to close carpark at popular beach

Cathy Adams
16th Oct 2020 11:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EAST Ballina carpark will be closed for filming on Monday afternoon.

Ballina Shire Council said vehicle and pedestrian access at Flat Rock beach carpark will be restricted for filming purposes on Monday October 19, from 12pm - 4pm.

This temporary closure for filming is approved by the Local Traffic Committee under the conditions of a Traffic Control Plan and as required by the NSW Filming Protocol 2009.

The council encourages members of the community to avoid the film location to enable access for residents and the film crew.myroadinfo.com.au

Traffic detours will be in place. For updates on road closures visit myroadinfo.com.au or telephone Ballina Shire Council on 1300 864 444.

More Stories

east ballina film crew flat rock northern rivers council
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CRIME WRAP: Burglary of house on The Range, cars broken into

        Premium Content CRIME WRAP: Burglary of house on The Range, cars broken into

        Crime Police are seeking assistance solving a number of cases in the Rockhampton region.

        • 16th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
        LIVE: Softball state titles, Bris Red v Far North Queensland

        Premium Content LIVE: Softball state titles, Bris Red v Far North Queensland

        Softball and Baseball Watch Softball Queensland open women’s championships in Rockhampton live on this...

        Line-up for music festival on Great Keppel Island announced

        Premium Content Line-up for music festival on Great Keppel Island announced

        Music The event will be held next month, kicking off with a talent quest.

        Button has top fancies in features at Rocky’s sellout meet

        Premium Content Button has top fancies in features at Rocky’s sellout meet

        Horses ‘I got the horses up here (from Caloundra) nice and early as it has worked that way...