Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Barcelona's Lionel Messi makes a pass between three Valladolid players. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Barcelona's Lionel Messi makes a pass between three Valladolid players. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Soccer

‘Filth’: Messi’s latest public execution

by Nic Savage
30th Oct 2019 9:00 AM

Football superstar Lionel Messi has embarrassed midfielder Oscar Plano with a "filthy" nutmeg in La Liga on Tuesday evening.

 

The Barcelona star humiliated the Valladolid player during the 35th minute of their clash at Camp Nou, leaving Plano red-faced and sending social media into an uproar.

 

The moment was exacerbated by Plano's sombre reaction, the 28-year-old visibly mortified as his shoulders dropped in disgust.

Oscar Plano comes in to make a challenge.
Oscar Plano comes in to make a challenge.

 

But Messi flicks the ball between his legs.
But Messi flicks the ball between his legs.

In a masterful display, Messi scored two goals and provided two assists as the hosts thumped Valladolid 5-1 in Barcelona.

With his brace, Messi overtook Cristiano Ronaldo in career club goals (607), pushing himself to sixth on the all-time list. Astonishingly, Messi achieved the feat in 119 less games than his Portuguese counterpart.

The Argentinian also passed a significant career milestone during the Tuesday fixture, scoring his 50th free kick, a stunner which hooped beautifully into the top-right corner.

Messi currently has the equal-most assists of the 2019/20 La Liga (four) to go along with his four goals in just five matches.

La Liga's Twitter labelled the nutmeg "unworldly", other viewers calling the moment a "public execution" and "hilarious".

 

 

 

Barcelona will next face Levante on Saturday evening in Valencia.

If you look closely you can actually pinpoint the exact moment his heart breaks in two.
If you look closely you can actually pinpoint the exact moment his heart breaks in two.

More Stories

Show More
barcelona la liga lionel messi soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Two boys, a lawnmower and a beach

    premium_icon Two boys, a lawnmower and a beach

    News TELL YOUR STORY: It all started with a rusted out lawnmower …

    Woman’s deadly high BAC reading... and she could still talk

    premium_icon Woman’s deadly high BAC reading... and she could still talk

    Crime Police called to welfare check after resident noticed woman in car with dog parked...

    GALA art gallery opens in Rockhampton next month

    premium_icon GALA art gallery opens in Rockhampton next month

    News Next month, Rockhampton will be home to the newest commercial gallery in regional...

    Teenage mum smokes marijuana in front of police

    Teenage mum smokes marijuana in front of police

    Parenting POLICE watched as a teenage mother smoked her bong while sitting on the floor of...