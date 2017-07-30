Filthy act: The surprise target for safe-crackers

An Emu Park Transfer Facility staff member made the shocking discovery a thief had made off with cash.

THE Emu Park dump became the unlikely victim of crime overnight.

When a transfer facility staff member arrived at work this morning, they noticed a door had been damaged to gain access to an office.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said they managed to open a safe, and have left with a sum of cash.

While they could not confirm how much the culprit stole, crime scene investigation were on site early today.

The spokeswoman said police would speak to people and review CCTV footage in the local area.

Police investigations continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.