Filthy man 'digitally rapes' Rocky girl at grandma's home

A LITTLE girl has become withdrawn and clingy towards her mother after being sexually assaulted at her grandmother's during a sleep over.

This is what Crown prosecutor Ryder Reid told the Rockhampton District Court on May 17 during the sentencing of a 32-year-old Rockhampton man for the rape of a 12-year-old girl.

A jury had found the man guilty of rape the day after a three-day trial.

HORRIBLE: A Rockhampton girl is struggling to recover after being digitally raped. Thinkstock

During the trial, the jury heard evidence that in the 2015/16 school holidays, the girl often slept over at her grandmothers.

One night she had woken to find a hand on her leg and then one finger was inserted into her repeatedly as she lay next to her cousin on a mattress in the lounge room.

"The offence was a gross violation of her body," Mr Reid said. "She had never been touched like that before.

"She was scared when it was happening.

"The offending occurred while she was in a vulnerable position as she was asleep."

He said there was an element of brazenness about the offence, which took place next to another sleeping child.

The man's defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client had worked full time since he was 18 - in mining, construction and animal husbandry. He said his client had been in a relationship for seven years with a woman, but that had ended in 2014.

Mr Lo Monaco said he had one child from that relationship that this incident could be described as 'opportunistic'.

"There is no evidence of grooming or early interest in the child," Mr Lo Monaco said.

Judge Michael Burnett sentenced the man to a three-year jail term, suspended after 18 months but operational for five years. He said this type of crime against a young girl has a scarring affect, "something that she will carry for the rest of her life".