Filthy, venomous predator creeps into Rocky man's bathroom

ONCE BITTEN: Robert Porter with the centipede he caught in his bathroom sink.

WHEN a bleary-eyed Robert Porter spotted something wiggling in his bathroom basin, his mind sprung into gear.

At first, the Koongal resident thought it was a snake that had somehow made it into the basin shortly before 5am on Thursday.

But, with lights on and under closer inspection he found a large, and highly venomous, centipede.

Centipedes use their pincer-like appendages to pierce the skin and inject venom into the wound.

The centipede Robert Porter caught.

Robert went quickly to the kitchen grabbed a set of tongs and a container and removed the centipede.

He estimated it to be about six or seven inches, about 20cm, long.

"It must have come in through the water trap outside,” Robert said today.

This isn't Robert's first encounter with a centipede.

Back in 1967, when he was with the Navy, he was bitten while out in Western Australia.

Robert recalls the tremendous pain from the bite and subsequent vomiting.

He urged people to beware that the centipedes were out at the moment with the wet weather.