Final blockbuster: Minor premiers take on reigning champs

Skippers Ryan Burke (Rockhampton Brothers) and Sam Holzheimer (Yeppoon Seagulls) will face off in the A-grade rugby league grand final today.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's a promoter's dream - the 2018 minor premiers up against the reigning champions in the big dance.

That is the scenario in the Rockhampton Rugby League when the Yeppoon Seagulls take on Rockhampton Brothers in the A-grade decider at 5.30pm today at Browne Park.

Yeppoon have been the benchmark all season, dropping just one game on their way to the minor premiership.

They won through to the grand final with a 26-6 victory over Norths a fortnight ago, with coach Scott Minto rating it one of the best wins he's ever been involved with.

By contrast, second-placed Brothers have had to go the long way round.

After being soundly beaten by Norths in the first week of finals, Brothers stormed back to hammer Emu Park 62-10 the following week.

That set up a rematch with Norths, with Brothers exacting revenge in the shape of a 30-10 win.

Coach Scott Munns was impressed by the performance.

"The intensity was there. We defended really well and physically we got stuck into them,” he said.

Brothers' player Grant Rogers in action. Allan Reinikka ROK290418aleague2

"I think the boys were looking for atonement. A lot of them were embarrassed by the way they played in that first week of finals and they wanted to show they were a better side than the 31-point drubbing suggested.”

Brothers lost to Yeppoon in their two meetings in the regular season but Munns said on both occasions they weren't "far off the mark”.

"We'll go in with belief in what we can do. We're there and we had to do it the hard way,” he said.

"I'm confident the boys will give a good account of themselves and Yeppoon will know that they've been in a grand final.”

Munns said Brothers had to take a whole-of-team approach to Yeppoon.

"You don't want to single anyone out in that side because there are so many match winners across the park.

Brothers forward Liam Pickersgill will help lay the platform. Michelle Gately

"We'll look to stop their momentum and control the play with the ball.

"Field position is really big against this side so we'll be trying to make them come from a long way away.”

Munns nominated centre Hayden Buckman as a key figure for Brothers, as too forwards Lachlan Hall and Liam Pickersgill who would lay the platform for the backs.

Skipper Ryan Burke, who was part of last year's premiership-winning side, would also be instrumental in inspiring his teammates with his energy, enthusiasm and toughness.

Yeppoon's Minto said his players were relaxed and ready for a big one today.

They would be looking to replicate the rock-solid defensive effort they produced in their win against Norths.

WORKHORSE: The experienced Gavin Hiscox has been a tower of strength for the Yeppoon Seagulls this season. contributed

"We'll do what we've done all year because all the work's done basically.

"We've got to take the game to them. If they get half a sniff they've got the troops to put you to bed pretty quickly.

"If we put pressure on them defensively and make them work hard it's going to make life difficult for them.”

Minto would be looking to experienced campaigners such as captain Sam Holzheimer, forward Gavin Hiscox and hooker George Grant to "step up and make the game their own this weekend”.

But he said the dynamic halves pairing of Parry Boland and Cody Grills would be key to his team's fortunes.

Parry Boland looks for support

Minto said he was confident but not without respect for the opposition.

"I'll be telling the boys to go out and enjoy themselves,” he said.

"You've worked hard all year and this is your reward so go out and get it. Take it with both hands and make sure you walk off the field knowing you've left nothing in the tank.

"I haven't not been confident this whole season and I don't think it changes this weekend.

"I think what we've achieved as a group has been pretty special and all they've got to do is go out and do what they know works.

"If they do that well, then we'll be really well placed to win the game.”

HOW THE TEAMS LINE UP

ROCKY BROTHERS

Coach Scott Munns

1. Ryan Burke (captain, pictured)

2. Liam Grant *

3. Nathan Lawton *

4. Hayden Buckman

5. Matt Baker

6. Mark Johnstone

7. Lachlan Webley

8. Lachlan Hall

9. Riley Shadlow

10. (No Jersey)

11. Lachlan Campbell

12. Liam Pickersgill

13. Cooper Nobbs

14. Grant Rogers

15. Mitchell Zornig

16. Brendan Porter

17. CJ Clark

18. Brenton Pinkerton

19. Riley Reid