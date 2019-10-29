Final call for our Mill Gallery

The Mill Gallery will soon become a part of the new arts precinct

The Mill Gallery will soon become a part of the new arts precinct

IT IS the end of an era for The Mill Gallery that has seen over 350 artists exhibit their work over the past 35 years of the gallery history, and while some may feel sad, for the current exhibiting artists it is a celebration of an amazing journey that has seen talents nurtured and encouraged.

Mill Gallery vice-president Nanette Balchin said 27 artists from different mediums will exhibit their work in the final exhibition, Genesis, that will open at the gallery on November 2.

“The exhibition will celebrate the artists of The Mill Gallery past and present and reflect on 35 years of the gallery providing an excellent exhibition space for artists on the Capricorn Coast and across the Central Queensland region,” Nanette said.

“We are proud of the Mill Gallery’s unique and significant contribution to the Capricorn Coast arts scene and to the wider region, it’s such a special place.

“Genesis implies new beginnings and this exhibition is our chance to celebrate our local artists and thank our community and supporters as we look forward to a vibrant new future with the installation of the new Arts precinct in Yeppoon in early 2020.

“Genesis will be the final ­exhibition of artists of the Mill Gallery at its current iconic venue in the Old Post Office building in Normanby Street.”

Nanette said it would be a very special event as we bid farewell to the Mill Gallery in its longstanding location and wait with excitement for the development.

“The Mill Gallery had very humble beginnings, starting out at Mill House, Farnborough, before moving to 28 Anzac Parade in 1989.

“In July 1993 the Gallery moved to Arthur Street, then to its current location in the old Post Office in June 1997,” she said.

“The current exhibition will include 27 artists and will be a diverse and interesting ­mixture of mediums, including sculpture, assemblage, paintings, printmaking, textiles and mixed media works.

“The exhibition is exciting as it will bring together very talented and experienced artists showing off their favourite or best works in this last celebration of our talented Coast artists.

“The Mill gallery artists are looking forward to exhibiting in the new, more contemporary space when it opens.

“A working group from Keppel Coast Arts, Mill Gallery, Paint Pot Gallery and a Livingstone Shire Council representative have been working together to create the ideal collective space for the new art precinct.”

The art-loving public is invited to the opening of the Genesis exhibition at 4pm on Saturday November 2 at Mill Gallery in Normanby St, Yeppoon.

The exhibition will continue until Saturday, November 23 and will be open Tuesday to Saturday 10am-4pm.