Final candidates: Livingstone election fires up

A THREE-person race has begun for the role of mayor at Livingstone Shire Council after nominations closed for the March 28 Local Government Elections at noon today.

Livingstone Shire residents will see Bill Ludwig, Andrew Ireland and Lynelle Burns positioning for the seat at the head of the table.

Last minute nominations have resulted in 15 people nominating for the position of councillor, with six seats up for grabs.

With numerous meet the candidate events having already occurred, residents are asking the hard questions of candidates in a bid to ensure they get the right mix of experience and new blood at the Livingstone Shire Council table.

Hotly contended questions from the community include topics such as how to manage council’s financial debt, strategies for keeping rates down and maintenance of rural roads highlighted as the key priorities being asked by residents of the shire.

Voters want to know what candidates thoughts are on ­expediating power and water to Great Keppel Island, what strategies candidates have around better promoting the region to visitors both in Australia and abroad, improving liveability in the Livingstone Shire and one of the hottest topics right now is their strategy to improve disaster management in the region.

Development is also a hot topic with many residents recognising the need to streamline development to encourage investment in the region while many people would also like to see greater consideration for wildlife corridors considered when approvals are given for new residential developments.

Cr Tom Wyatt and Cr Jan Kelly are not in the race for seats at the Livingstone Council table leaving open the opportunity for new faces at council to represent the community voice while bringing a fresh batch of ideas and thoughts.

Nominees have been firing up on Facebook and getting the word out on social media to get their profiles out to the community.

Keep an eye on The Morning Bulletin website for updates on Livingstone Council candidate profiles and answers to the big questions.

LIVINGSTONE SHIRE CANDIDATES FOR THE 2020 LOCAL GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS

MAYOR

Bill Ludwig

Andy Ireland

Lynelle Burns

Councillors

Andrea Friend, Leah Grice, Nigel Hutton, Adam Belot, Pat Eastwood, Rhodes Watson, Glenda Mather, Leo Honek, Tanya Lynch, Keith Sully, Scott Tarratt, Stephen Bird, Athol Keanalley, Mathew Peach, Mike Decman