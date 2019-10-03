Final chance for woman after meth find during pat down

A YOUNG woman was given one last chance in court this week after a clip seal bag of methamphetamine fell from her during a pat down search.

Amie Louise Schultz pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to possessing meth and a glass pipe used to smoke the dangerous drug.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police executed a search warrant at a home in Rockhampton in relation to dangerous drugs.

Ms King said the 27-year-old was detained for a pat down search, where a clip seal bag containing 0.1g of meth fell from her.

She said police also found a glass pipe tucked into her pants.

When questioned about the items, she said Schultz told police both items were hers and she used the glass pipe to smoke the meth earlier that day.

The court heard the offending breached a 12-month probation order that was imposed October last year for similar offending.

Lawyer Allan Grant, from Grant Simpson lawyers, said Schultz realised the precarious situation she was in.

Mr Grant said both her parents had a very strong stance against drugs and would assist her with her difficulties with substance abuse when she would stay with them.

He said she was in touch with Rockhampton Alcohol and Other Drugs Services and planning to go to a substance abuse program later in the month.

Magistrate Cameron Press told Schultz she must pursue that rehabilitation and make it work.

“If you are before this court again using this particular drug, there will be no option but to send you to jail to remove you from the drug,” Mr Press said.

Schultz was sentenced to six months imprisonment, released on immediate parole, with criminal convictions recorded.

Property was forfeited to the Crown.