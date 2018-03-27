FINAL COUNTDOWN: Livingstone winner announced tomorrow

TAKING IT EASY: Pat Eastwood is "reasonably confident” but not anxious about the looming revelation of the by-election winner.

TAKING IT EASY: Pat Eastwood is "reasonably confident” but not anxious about the looming revelation of the by-election winner. Amy Haydock

LIVINGSTONE by-election front-runner Pat Eastwood is feeling "reasonably confident” as the announcement of the by-election winner draws closer.

The votes for the Livingstone Shire by-election are still being tallied, and you can bet Mr Eastwood and Alana Murray are counting the hours until tomorrow afternoon's reveal.

The last of the votes will be received at 5pm today, with the last of those counted tonight.

After a "check-count” by the polling officials to verify the result, the winner will be decided.

However, Livingstone Shire locals still remains in the dark about who the winner is.

"The successful candidate is expected to be declared by the Acting Electoral Commissioner (tomorrow),” an Electoral Commission Queensland spokesperson said.

The winner will also be posted on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

The Yeppoon surf coach said he hasn't been "anxious about the election at all” and that there will be a "resolution, one way or another”.

"It's in the hands of the Almighty, I guess.”

"You've just got to take it easy and roll with the punches.

"I don't know how many votes there are; there could be five or 100 votes.

"If there's only five, I'm alright. If there's 450, that'll be another story.”

Alana Murray is revving up her election campaign to run for a seat with Livingstone Shire Council. Trish Bowman

On his heels, law student Alana Murray is also a hot contender for the race.

"She's a good girl and I'm sure she'll do good things in council if she wins.”

If Mr Eastwood wins, however, he will be getting his small team together for "a couple of drinks, a chat and some tucker”.

Something that has certainly stood out throughout this election is Mr Eastwood's popularity within his community.

"I like helping out and being part of the community... people know I'm a decent bloke.”

"Hopefully that'll shine through.”

CURRENT LSC BY-ELECTION RESULTS

1. Pat Eastwood: 19.95 per cent or 3622 votes.

2. Alana Murray: 19.41 per cent or 3523 votes.

3. Rhodes Watson: 17.57 per cent or 3189 votes.

4. Lou Shipway: 11.24 per cent or 2040 votes.

5. Ben Weston: 11.28 per cent or 2047 votes.

6. Bernadette Melrose: 6.18 per cent or 1121 votes.

7. Jo Stoyel: 3.89 per cent or 707 votes.

8. Murray Smith: 3.6 per cent or 653 votes.

9. Heath Henwood: 3.2 per cent or 580 votes.

10. Julie Martin: 1.9 per cent or 344 votes.

11. Terry Arnold: 1.8 per cent or 327 votes.