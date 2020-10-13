Final decision on future of CQ ammonium nitrate plant

THE HIGHLY controversial application for an ammonium nitrate plant at Gracemere has hit the council table again today – this time for a final decision.

After much debate around the Rockhampton Regional Council table, it was decided the application would be approved – under a strict set of conditions.

The application was for a development permit for a material change of use for a special industry (manufacturing liquid fertiliser: urea-ammonium nitrate) and environmentally relevant activity at 162 Middle Rd, Gracemere.

The application was lodged in July and is for the establishment of a facility for manufacturing of liquid fertiliser, urea-ammonium nitrate, which would be used as an agricultural fertiliser.

A maximum of 5,000 tonnes of the product would be produced on site per year.

The proposal was met with negativity from the Gracemere community with concerns raised of the possibility of a blast similar to the devastating Beirut disaster.

Rocky's Own transport company Bryan Smith held community meetings about the proposal.

The developer, Rocky’s Own Transport, explained in both a community meeting and a deputation at a previous council meeting, there were no chemical goods used at the site and a blast or chemical reaction would not be possible.

The report specifically notes the urea-ammonium nitrate is not classified as a dangerous good and it would not generate any liquid effluent waste or the use of flammable materials.

All manufacturing would be undertaken inside the shed which will have a purpose built secondary containment system.

The proposal required state approval and an environmental authority, both of which were granted.

At the meeting, Councillor Ellen Smith and Mayor Margaret Strelow asked a number of questions surrounding dust, noise and water, which various councillors responded to.

It was requested landscaping be added to the approval conditions and it was added drought tolerant shrub species were to be planted “along as much of the frontage of Douglas St as practicable”.

It was also noted in the report, all vegetation on the subject site was not of “local or state environmental significance”.

The development carried a fee of $7,497, to be paid to council.

SUBMISSIONS RAISED

The council report revealed 52 submission had been made in regards to the application during the public notification period from July 24 to August 13.

It should be noted many of the submissions were submitted prior to the public community meeting.

Of the 52 submissions, it was noted 27 were properly made and 25 were not.

A summary of the issues were outlined with comments from council officers addressing them.

There were concerns of the proximity to residential land and Waraburra State School and the risk of an explosion occurring.

This was replied with the previous information that the proposal has been granted an Environmental Authority permit, which had strict conditions to prevent any environmental harm and that the products were not a dangerous good and did not have the properties to create a blast.

It also explained the development was located within the Gracemere Industrial Area and it was not expected to affect the safety and well-being of these users.

The second issue was in regards to the zoning.

The site is in the medium impact industry zone and the council officer states the development meets those codes.

It was also noted the development was in the industrial area and it would contribute to the expansion and delivery of infrastructure to the area.

There were also concerns it would affect tourism in Gracemere and this was replied to with the fact it is in the industrial area.

The explosive nature of ammonium-nitrate was also raised, to which it was repeatedly advised there would be no chemical reaction possible.

Explosions at Beirut, Oklahoma and the World Trade Centre bombings, all involved

prilled Ammonium-Nitrate which is not used at the Gracemere development.

The auditing and monitoring of environmental conditions were also questioned.

It was answered a State Government environmental authority permit was granted in August and the Department of Environment and Science was responsible for monitoring and auditing of the conditions.

If a complaint is received, the permit conditions state DES is required to investigate.

It was also noted any breaches were required to be reported to DES immediately.

The permit conditions also require releases of stormwater are to be monitored to ensure there is no impact on the environment.

Storage of the ammonium-nitrate was raised and it was explained it would be stored undercover with up to 5,000 tonnes per annum.

In response to water supply concerns and water contamination, it was stated the site would have a secondary containment system which was designed to prevent any potential spills.

There are also several on-site management practices which will prevent any water contamination from occurring, including sealed containers in transport and storage.

Any containments are conditioned to not be released to any waters.

All plant equipment and vehicles must not be washed on-site unless an approved washdown bay is constructed, in a bid to prevent contamination.

Dust was a major issue submitted as there were existing concerns of dust and that this development would exacerbate this.

Council expects the vehicle movements to be minor.

There is also an approval condition council can enforce the developers to surface treat the area if dust is emitted.

Noise was questioned and there were conditions noise was to be monitored and council may investigate if a complaint is received.

In response to odour concerns, the ammonium nitrate is to be located inside bulk storage and is fully contained inside the enclosed industrial building.

Access of road-trains and b-doubles was also addressed and it was decided larger vehicle would only be able to access the development via the eastern side of Douglas St.

In terms of security, it was noted the site would be fully fenced and would have video surveillance.

A submission was received stating works had begun on the site prior to the development’s approval, however it was replied that these works were from an existing approval for a transport depot on the same site.

Bushfire hazard concerns were addressed and it was explained the site was not identified as a bushfire hazard under the current planning scheme.

Lastly, the effect of property values was raised however it was replied they were not a planning ground.

