Final farewell for ‘remarkable human being’

A funeral service for Peter Bartlett will be held at 11am on Friday at St Brendan’s College, where he worked for almost 30 years.

Hundreds of people will celebrate the life of Capricorn Coast icon Peter Bartlett on Friday.

His funeral service will be held at 11am at Yeppoon’s St Brendan’s College, where he worked for almost 30 years.

Mr Bartlett lost his battle with brain cancer on January 24.

His death rocked the community, with countless tributes flooding social media sites.

In a post on the college Facebook page, Mr Bartlett was described as a “remarkable human being” who positively influenced countless lives across Central Queensland.

His funeral service will be livestreamed, given attendance is limited by COVID regulations.

Others wanting to pay their respects can head to the Yeppoon Swans AFL Club in Cordingley St, where they can watch the livestream and then attend a public wake (see details on the club’s Facebook page).

Yeppoon Swans president Peter Watkins said hundreds had already registered to attend.

He said Mr Bartlett was a prominent and popular figure in the community who would be sorely missed.

“We had just under 300 people registered early this morning and I would expect a lot more in the next 24 hours,” Mr Watkins said.

“Peter was a great supporter of the Swans for many years and of all things in Yeppoon.

“He was larger than life, effervescent… a good, down to earth, genuine soul.”

People can also join a guard of honour, which will start from Gate 1 at St Brendan’s at 139 Adelaide Park Rd, and down Adelaide Park Rd to James St.

