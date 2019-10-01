Final NBN suburbs revealed

The NBN rollout for Redlands is almost complete.

ACCESS to fast broadband is on the way with construction of the NBN access network about to start in the final areas of Redland City.

Over the next few months, NBN Co will begin construction work to ensure around 2200 homes and businesses in parts of Sheldon andThornlands can connect to NBN by March.

The rollout is now on the home stretch in the region with nearly 34,000 residents and businesses in parts of Redland City already able to connect to a plan over the NBN access network.

NBN Co local manager for Queensland, Ryan Williams said this was exciting news.

"Sheldon and Thornlands who have been anticipating the benefits that come with a connection to the NBN access network.

"We're working hard to roll the network out as quickly as we can with as little disruption as possible, and we appreciate your patience while construction is underway."

Residents are encouraged to start shopping around to find a provider and plan that suits their needs.

"The community will soon join the more than 10.2 million homes and businesses across Australia that can now connect and enjoy the benefits of services over the NBN access network."

Around 1700 premises in Cleveland are expected to be able to order an NBN service in November.