FINAL PREVIEW: Who will lift the coveted Wesley Hall Cup?

Cap Coast's Jarod Lancaster is one of the best strikers in the league.

Cap Coast's Jarod Lancaster is one of the best strikers in the league. Allan Reinikka ROK130517asoccer4

FOOTBALL: It shapes as the ultimate CQ Premier League grand final - the 2017 minor premiers, Cap Coast, against the four-time reigning champions Frenchville.

On paper, the two sides are evenly matched, and on the park are both capable of producing first-class attacking football that is sure to keep spectators at Apex Park on the edge of their seats tonight.

The two teams will battle for the coveted Wesley Hall Cup, considered the most prestigious amateur trophy in the world.

Cap Coast has been the master of consistency all season while Frenchville stormed into the grand final with an historic win against Clinton at Clinton last weekend.

Frenchville coach Justin Kilshaw rated the dramatic come-from-behind victory, in which striker Paul Jackson landed a hat-trick in the space of eight minutes, as one of the best in his three years at the helm.

"It's the first time we've taken points off Clinton at Clinton since I've been coaching, and that includes a year at Cap Coast as well.

"It was a massive achievement for us and it bodes well for this week.

"We've got quality big-match players and they know how to win the big games."

Despite that, Kilshaw maintains Cap Coast is the favourite heading into tonight's decider.

"They've had an uninterrupted season, they're fully fit and at full strength and on their home ground.

"It's been a number of years since they've won one so they're going to be super hungry."

Kilshaw said it all pointed to a classic contest with quality personnel on both sides.

"They've got Ben Cummins, we've got Paul Jackson; they've got Jarod Lancaster and we've got Jordan Miller.

Frenchville's Jordan Miller has been man of the match in the past two grand finals. Matty Holdsworth

"As you go through the teams, all over the park we're very evenly matched so it all points to a very exciting game."

Kilshaw said that Jackson, whose form in the last month has been outstanding, and Miller, man of the match in the past two grand finals, would have a huge influence on the result.

"There's immense respect between the two squads so it should be a great tussle.

"We're very confident; the boys love this time of year and their record suggests that that's the case.

"We haven't beaten Cap Coast all year but then again we hadn't beaten Clinton either. It's going to be a great atmosphere."

Cap Coast coach Josh McLennan was quick to brush off the favourites tag, pointing to Frenchville's record and its experienced playing group.

But he knows his team is ready and able to bring home the club's first title since 2010.

Ben Cummins returns to the Cap Coast line-up for tonight's grand final. Trinette Stevens

Cap Coast will be bolstered tonight by the return of potent striker Cummins, the league's second-highest goalscorer, and Chatmongkon Mekwan who is going up against his former club.

The coach nominates Nathan Norris as a key figure for Cap Coast, his energy and work rate instrumental in the team's impressive performances in the latter part of the season.

But again it is hard to find a chink in their armour, from goalkeeper Ged Kelly, undoubtedly the best in the league, to the defensive duo of Ben McMaster and Tim English to Dylan Kussrow in the middle and Lancaster and Cummins up front.

McLennan, who is savouring his first year as a Premier League coach, says consistency has been the platform for his team's success this season.

"We've had our key players for the majority of the year and we've got great depth as well.

"We've got second division players here who, if they were playing for any other club, would be playing in first division.

"There are a lot of young players pushing for a place in this side and that really drives our older players."

McLennan will stress to his players the need to play their own game - fast-paced, possession-based football.

"We need to stay in the game for the full 90 minutes. We can't make the same mistake that Clinton made last weekend in being complacent," he said.

"The whole squad knows what we've achieved so far means nothing if we don't get the result on Saturday.

"We've certainly got the team to do it. We've been there all year and put the hard yards in. We're definitely up for it but we're wary of a dangerous Frenchville side.

"It's been a great season so far but the goals that we set at the start of the year haven't all been ticked off - we still need to achieve one more this weekend."

GRAND FINALS

CQ Premier League grand finals at Apex Park, Yeppoon

5pm Saturday: Division 2, Capricorn Coast v Frenchville

7.30pm Saturday: Division 1, Capricorn Coast v Frenchville