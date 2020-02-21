Final service for Bishop David

The Right Reverend David Robinson will resign his position as the Anglican Bishop of Rockhampton.

Bishop David was elected the 12th Bishop of Rockhampton and commenced in the Diocese in September 2014.

He brought to the role extensive pastoral experience in country ministry, a deep interest in church growth, education and leadership formation and cross cultural work experience.

“It has been a great privilege to serve God in Central Queensland,” he said.

Jan and I have made many friends and will be sad to leave them behind.”

The Anglican Diocese of Rockhampton covers most of the central division of Queensland, an area of approximately 420,000km2, from St Lawrence in the north to Miriamvale in the south and out to the Northern Territory border.

The diocese is currently made up of 23 parishes and ministry areas which fall within 15 different local government areas.

“We have been greatly blessed and encouraged by Bishop David’s leadership over the last five and a half years”, said the Venerable Tom Henderson-­‐Brooks.

“Bishop David has served the church and the local community with wisdom, integrity, a great sense of humour and much grace.

“Bishop David, together with his vibrant and compassionate wife Jan, will be greatly missed”. Bishop David and his wife have been involved first hand in many areas of ministry and mission across the Diocese including Anglicare, Mothers Union and Mission to Seafarers in Gladstone.

They have promoted support for the Anglican Church in PNG and provided training to a Diocese in Kenya.

Bishop David’s final service will be held at 11.00am on Saturday 22nd February in the newly reopened St Paul’s Cathedral.

Bishop David and his wife Jan will be retiring to the Hunter Valley region.