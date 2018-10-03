Brave choice completes The Everest field
THE field for the world's richest race on turf is complete with the final slot of The Everest being filled by classy sprinter Home Of The Brave from the Godolphin team.
Home Of The Brave is a member of Godolphin's Australian stables lead by Head Trainer James Cummings and is a winner of seven races, including Group wins in Great Britain and Australia.
Top Sydney jockey Tommy Berry will ride Home Of The Brave in The TAB Everest.
The seven-year-old recorded a dominant win in the Group 2 Theo Marks Stakes at Rosehill Gardens two starts ago, before being beaten just over a length in the Group 1 Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes last start.
Australian Turf Club Director Phil Morley said the ATC was delighted to partner with the internationally-renowned Godolphin team for The TAB Everest.
"We are very grateful to Godolphin for their support of Sydney racing and now also the world's richest race on turf, the $13 million The TAB Everest at Royal Randwick," Morley said.
THE EVEREST FIELD
Trapeze Artist - Aquis Farm
In Her Time - TAB
Redzel - Yulong Investments
Brave Smash - Chris Waller Racing
Shoals - The Star
Viddora - Damion Flower
Santa Ana Lane - Inglis
US Navy Flag - Coolmore
Vega Magic - James Harron
Graff - Max Whitby
Home Of The BRave - ATC
Le Romain - GPI Racing