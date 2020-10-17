Final stage of upgrades for high traffic CQ road

The final stage of the Macquarie Street upgrades in the Gracemere Industrial Area are under way. Picture: Richard Jupe

The final stage of the Macquarie Street upgrades in the Gracemere Industrial Area are under way. Picture: Richard Jupe

The final stage of more than $1 million of upgrades to Macquarie St, Gracemere, is under way.

The current stage of roadworks on Macquarie St, between Douglas St and Middle Rd, are a continuation of the works completed in April.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the roadworks are the last of a project to enhance access to the area.

Mr McCormack said the upgrades to Macquarie St were part of the Bridges Renewal Program which is an Australian Government initiative to upgrade and replace bridges and culverts to improve access for communities and higher productivity vehicles.

“This project involves replacing the existing low-level floodway with a new five cell culvert and associated roadworks with improved geometric and load limit standards to accommodate high productivity vehicle movements,” he said.

“By improving the road network this funding will open up more jobs, keep people safe on our roads while making key freight routes more efficient, delivering long-term benefits to drivers, businesses and the local community.”

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said it was fantastic to see over half a million dollars invested by the Australian Government to upgrade the high traffic Gracemere road.

“We are extremely thankful to have received $649,000 from the Australian Government as part of Round 5 of the Bridge Renewal Program,” Cr Strelow said.

“The Gracemere Industrial Area is one of Queensland’s premier transport and logistics hubs and brings countless benefits to our region.

“It is important to our community that we continue to promote the growth of this area.

“This funding will mean improved access to the Gracemere Industrial Area B-Double Route and wider State Highway Network which will support our local workers and businesses. It will also make the area even more attractive for new investment.”