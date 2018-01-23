Menu
Final touches put on Rocky charity bull ride

Tully cowboy Sam O'Connor broke his back in the New Year's Eve PBR at the Great Western Hotel.
Pam McKay
by

RODEO: Stock contractors, check. Judges, check. Sponsors, check. Bullfighters, check.

Everything is coming together perfectly for the annual charity bull ride to be held at the Great Western Hotel on Saturday.

Gate takings from the event will be donated to Tully bull rider Sam O'Connor and Rockhampton bullfighter Simon Batts.

Sam suffered a broken back at the New Year's Eve PBR at the Western, while Simon's spinal cord was severed in a farming accident in late December.

The Western's general manager, Beau Thomas, said support from the rodeo and business community had been overwhelming.

"Everything's organised and given the buzz surrounding the event, we're pretty confident the crowd's organised as well,'' he said.

"We're expecting a big night and it would be great to get 1200 people given that every dollar from the gate will be shared 50-50 between Sam and Simon.”

Mr Thomas said all that was left to do was finalise rider nominations.

"We're hoping for about 30 riders and we know they would be keen to come and help these two young men out,” he said.

"So cowboys, get your nominations in by Wednesday or no later than Thursday so we can guarantee a great event.”

The bull ride starts at 7pm on Saturday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children and $50 for families and are available at the gate.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
