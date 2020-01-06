Final two celebs arrive in the jungle

The worst-kept secret of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! is out.

Hosts Julia Morris and Chris Brown promised two AFL legends, and tonight, they delivered, with a hunch held by viewers proven accurate.

The final two stars have been revealed as none other than Dale Thomas and Billy Brownless - the exact names viewers had guessed on Twitter the night prior.

After Sunday night's clues, "This Premiership winner is no shrinking violet," and "A footy legend, this larrikin is one of the biggest characters the game has ever known," viewers were certain it would indeed be the two footy players.

Billy Brownless joins the crew eating bugs in the jungle. Picture: Supplied.

Dale Thomas has also arrived in South Africa for a stack of terrifying challenges. Picture: Supplied.

Making reference to viewers' guessing prowess, I'm A Celeb eventweeted before the episode, "Not a single commenter has guessed these two," with an upside-down face emoji.

Tonight's new arrivals came after UK reality star, Charlotte Crosby of Geordie Shore fame, became the first star to tap out of a challenge, yelling: "I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!" when she was tasked with bungee jumping.

The 29-year-old burst into tears shortly after hosts Chris Brown and Julia Morris told her she had to jump out of a helicopter.

Charlotte cried: "No. Come on. I can't do it. I can't do it. I won't be happy. This will kill me. I can't. I just."

As she was counted down into her jump, Charlotte suddenly cried out: "I'm a celebrity, get me out of here!" ending the challenge.

Once on the ground, she explained: "Just couldn't do it. I don't know how any of them have done that. You've literally got to have a death wish. I've actually wet myself."

Bubbly reality star and hilarious over-sharer Charlotte Crosby is this year’s international celeb. Picture: Supplied.

During tonight's episode, television personality Tom Williams was the next celeb to face his greatest fear: snakes.

In the segment, Tom appeared visibly distressed as he put his hands on the snake, shouting and swearing with tears in his eyes.

It's safe to say Tom Williams did not enjoy meeting his new slithery friends. Picture: Channel 10.

Elsewhere in the episode, Charlotte unleashed on Tom for not showing an interest in her life outside Geordie Shore, as well as continuing to comment on her "party girl" image.

"One thing Tom has never sat down and asked me questions about me," she said to the camera.

"I think Tom has prejudged us," she later told the camp.

"No, I haven't," he responded.

"Yes you have. You have asked no questions and you made another stupid comment," she said, referencing an earlier question he asked about her travelling to party.

"I don't just go around and drink and party," she said, visibly offended.

"I apologise. I should have asked," he conceded.

But all was well in the end, with the two quickly making up and moving on.

Later on, comedian Nikki Osborne spoke candidly about her journey with her son's autism.

"It's just really scary at the start," she said.

"They said that he probably won't speak or interact, it was really hard to hear that," she said through tears.

"It was hard at the start, but what we thought would be the hardest part of our life, turned out to be the biggest blessing. He's just an angel," she said.

This season, Channel 10 will be matching the money raised for each celebrity's chosen charity and donating it to those affected by the bushfires.

I'm A Celeb continues 7:30pm Tuesday on Ten.