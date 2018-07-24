Menu
Errol and Linda Rheinberger, Louise Ward, and Paul Kowalski from Gracemere are opposed to a 24/7 service station and truck stop being built on this vacant block of land near the Gracemere Overpass. They are concerned about flooding and heavy trucks turning.
Council News

Final vote on controversial floodplain service station

Michelle Gately
by
24th Jul 2018 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CONTROVERSIAL service station development on the Capricorn Hwy has been approved by Rockhampton Regional Council.

Residents raised concerns with The Morning Bulletin about the proposed 24/7 service station and truck stop, situated at the intersection near the Gracemere Overpass.

READ MORE: Residents angry over 24/7 truck stop planned for floodplain

Residents and business owners were concerned about flooding at the site and the volume of heavy traffic which would be turning into the truck stop.

Councillor Ellen Smith also spoke passionately against the proposal.

However, it was passed by the planning and regulatory committee and this morning that decision was confirmed by the general council.

Cr Smith and Councillor Tony Williams recorded their votes against the proposal.

