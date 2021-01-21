Menu
CQ's Hottest Red Head competition January 2021
FINALISTS: CQ’s best looking red head search narrows

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
21st Jan 2021 3:20 PM
This Saturday might be the day the Rockhampton region names its new mayor, but it will also be the day the region's best looking red head is crowned.

Thank you to the close to 250 people who voted for our longlisted red heads.

There were eight contenders out in front, and we promised you an 'intruder'.

Congratulations to the Smith trio for making the final cut - as drawn by Morning Bulletin editor Melanie Plane on Thursday.

Vote now for the number one spot and we'll let you know who takes the crown when voting closes Saturday midday.

FINALISTS: Who is CQ's Best Looking redhead? VOTE NOW

