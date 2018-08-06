Finalists decided as AFL home and away season wraps up

AFL: The AFLC Frenchville Sports Club Premiership home and away season wound up on the weekend, as did the career of one of the region's long-standing umpires, Joe Volgeysi.

First officiating in the region in 2000, Joe's last home and away match was fittingly in his home town of Gladstone in the annual charity match between the Muddies and the Saints.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Contributing to juniors, women's and senior footy as well as numerous finals series, Joe hangs up his whistle after 18 years of dedication to the region and the appreciation was shown by the players as they clapped him off the field in his last regular season game.

All eyes were on the Rockhampton Cricket Ground to see if Jimmy Malone could join teammate Tom Cossens in reaching his ton in the home and away season.

Panthers knew the challenge that lay ahead and locked down in defence in an attempt to limit the scoring opportunities of the Swans, but a team with the class of the Swans always works out a way through the web and continues to pile on the pressure.

Long-serving umpire Joe Volgeysi. CONTRIBUTED

It was looking as though Malone would join his teammate, however he finished the match with 7 majors to leave his tally on 96 for the home and away season, a certainty to bring up his milestone in this year's Finals series.

While Cossens will no doubt be delighted to see his teammate also reach the ton, he still made sure that he had a bit of breathing space at the top of the Goal Kickers leaderboard as he grabbed 6 of his own.

Brothers were hoping that they may be able to take some momentum from last week's emotional win when they faced the Bulls under lights at Stenlake Park.

Any hope they took into the match was soon dashed as the Bulls went on a rampage early, kicking 10 unanswered goals in the opening term.

The Kangaroos were able to stem the flow slightly in the second term restricting the Bulls to four goals and registering their first major for the match, but the third term was a repeat of the first as the Bulls piled on another nine for the quarter.

With the game done and dusted, the visitors finished with a bit of respectability in a much tighter 4 goal to 2 final quarter but the Bulls were in ominous form at the right time of year as they continue to work on their formulas to challenge for this year's finals series.

Cameron Imrie was the focal point up forward with eight goals, but it was all-round contributions which would have pleased the coach with Tim Higgins and the Payne Brothers, Darcy and Toby, all finishing with four each.

In Port Curtis, the Muddies hosted their annual charity match this year proceeds going to Roseberry QLD.

After what has been a long tough year for the Port team, the crowd was up and about as the Muddies finished the first term three points up on finals-bound Saints. The ground was full of hope that this could be the fairytale finish to an extremely tough year and despite the Saints going into the main break 20 points up there was still a real sense of belief among the group.

When the home team kicked the first goal early in the third term, the home crowd was vocal to get their boys home.

This would be as close as the Muddies would get and despite going down by 13 goals as the margin continued to blow out , the home team could hold their heads high.

RESULTS