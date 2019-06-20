FINALLY: Construction begins at Adani's Carmichael Mine

Brenden Dousling (far left) and Greg Bennett (third from right) from Clermont and Adani staff commencing construction at the Carmichael Mine.

AFTER nine years of campaigning and planning, environmental clearances and fierce political debate, Adani's Carmichael Mine has begun construction.

Land clearing and surveying for access to the mine site in line with Stage Two construction approvals is under way.

Other construction activities at the Galilee Basin will include fencing works, geotechnical work, water management and clearing.

"All activities are being conducted safely and in line with Adani Mining's environmental requirements, including have wildlife spotters on-site monitoring all construction activity,” an Adani Mining spokesperson said.

"Approximately 60 people are currently onsite undertaking construction activity, including work on the mine access road.

"Works will continue to ramp up over the coming of weeks and months.”

The Carmichael Project is expected to bring around 1500 direct jobs and 6750 indirect jobs at the "peak points of ramp up and construction”.

"We remain committed to Townsville and Rockhampton as the primary hubs of employment for the Carmichael Project, with regions such as the Whitsunday, Isaac, Central Highlands, Mackay, Charters Towers and Gladstone also benefiting from work packages and employment opportunities for our project,” the spokesperson said.

"In order to let our team safely get on with their work, we will not be providing a running commentary of work activities, but will provide updates on milestones being reached.”

Updates on on-site activities will be provided in the coming weeks.

On June 13, the announcement was made that the mine would be going ahead after it passed the final environmental management approval from the Queensland Government.

The green light came when Queensland's Environment Department approved the mine's groundwater management plan.

The mine has been met with controversy and backlash from environmental protesters over the years, with Stop Adani signs and protests popping up around the country.

Stop Adani convoys travelled through Central Queensland earlier this year and were met by unwelcoming pro-coal activists who believed the mine would bring an influx of job opportunities and mining town expansion to the regions.

Adani had spent the past 18 months producing around a dozen versions of the mine's plan, with previous plans knocked back due to failure to meet key environmental requirements.

One of the rejected plans included avoiding the destruction of the Doongmabulla Springs Complex.

Adani was ordered to identify the source of the springs and last Thursday, the Environment Department said Adani had sufficiently established that Clematis Sandstone was the main source aquifer.

Further work has been ordered over the next two years to identify any other potential sources.

The Department said that box cut mining is able to begin at the Basin, however underground mining will not commence until further testing is completed.

The mine will be the first new coal basin opened in Queensland in over 50 years.