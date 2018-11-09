Finally some sensible talk from the leaders of both parties

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Bill Shorten see eye to eye on one very contentious issue

OPINION: WHAT a breath of fresh air is Michelle Gately's page 6 story on page 6 of today's Morning Bulletin.

In a world where just about everyone is sick and tired of the politics of politics, it's good to read a report with both leaders of the major parties making sensible conversation about one of this country's most polarising debates - coal.

With too many conversations today, stances are, as Mr Shorten says, "black and white".

The blue team or the red team, left or right, coal or renewables? Most people tend to pick a side which can say no wrong and demonise the other, which can say no right.

It's a mentality that's holding us back, not just in this debate but in most.

Mr Morrison is right when he says the coal industry and the renewable industry are not mutually exclusive.

You can't turn a ship on a five cent piece and the country's economy and the national power grid are mighty ships indeed.

We are working towards a renewable future but in order to keep moving, in fact in order to live in this day and age, we need reliable base power.

As Mr Morrison says, it's a strong economy that pays for our kids' schools, their medicines, Medicare, aged care and disability care - all services Australians rely on.

Mr Shorten says he wants to see more solar rooftops and more batteries but he wants to force energy prices down.

"The only way we are going to do that is stopping this dumbed-down debate: are you for coal or against coal, do you have coal tattooed on you or do you have stop Adani tattooed on you? People are sick of really basic debates. What they actually want to see is fair dinkum policy."

Bingo!