Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly-zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen
07/12/2020: The burnt aftermath of the bush fire on world heritage listed Fraser Island, north of the current fire front, which is in a no fly-zone. There fire burnt to the beaches, and along the famous sand dunes, and continue to smoulder with smoke. Pic Lyndon Mechielsen
News

FINALLY: There’s good news for Fraser Island

Stuart Fast
13th Dec 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QFES has announced good news for Fraser Island.

In a Facebook post, QFES said "with the help of welcome rainfall and massive response from our crews … the fire is now contained."

"QFES today is handing back control of the fire to Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, but our crews will remain on the ground patrolling to ensure the community remains safe."

They thanked the local community, QPWS and the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation for their help in battling the blaze.

The announcement comes after the Fraser Coast experienced a second lot of rainfall this week, helping combat the fire on the island.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks fraser island fraser island fire
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heart attack stops Coast Christmas gathering

        Premium Content Heart attack stops Coast Christmas gathering

        News The rescue helicopter was called to Emu Park late last night after a man suffered a heart attack and collapsed.

        PHOTO GALLERY: Carols by Candlelight at the Rocky Music Bowl

        Premium Content PHOTO GALLERY: Carols by Candlelight at the Rocky Music Bowl

        News Were you snapped by The Morning Bulletin’s photographer at the Music Bowl Saturday...

        Business owner donates to Food Bank as thanks to community

        Premium Content Business owner donates to Food Bank as thanks to community

        Community Alex Tao wanted to “share the spirit of Christmas” with the rest of Rockhampton.

        YEAR IN REVIEW: Brittany Lauga looks back on demanding 2020

        Premium Content YEAR IN REVIEW: Brittany Lauga looks back on demanding 2020

        Politics The Assistant Minister for Education spoke to the Morning Bulletin about...