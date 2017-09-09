FINALS ACTION: Super Swans eye off AFL three-peat

KICKING GOALS: Eli Wells has been a sensation up front for the Yeppoon Swans this season.

AUSSIE RULES: It would be hard to find a shorter-priced grand final favourite than the Yeppoon Swans.

The champion outfit has reigned supreme in the AFL Capricornia competition for the past two years and, after failing to drop a game in the 2017 season, stands poised to claim a third consecutive flag.

Their shortest winning margin this year was 54 points and that was against today's grand final opponents, BITS Saints.

While many pundits thought the Swans could not improve on last year's commanding performance, the stats show they have.

Last year, they had an average winning margin of 115 points; this year it was 135.

Last year they had an average of 45 points scored against them, this year it was 22.

Coach Mark Wallin is understandably proud of those stats and his players' desire to keep improving their game.

"They're a great bunch of guys and they are really self-motivated. They just want to win, they've got that killer instinct," he said.

"At the start of the year we set our sights on the three-peat. No Yeppoon side's ever done it so we're hoping to be the first.

"You've got to take your chances when they present themselves and that's what we hope to do."

Wallin said it would be "business as usual" for the final.

"I want them to do what they've been doing and believe in what they've done," he said.

"I know it's a grand final and we'll enjoy all of that early but once the game starts we need to get the processes right and just do what we've been doing all year. I'm sure if we do that, everything else will take care of itself."

Wallin wants his players to "take the game on" and says the Rocky Cricket Ground is the ideal venue for the Swans' expansive, fast-flowing game.

"We want to get scoreboard pressure on them early," he said.

"The midfield is where the game will be won and our midfield depth is very strong."

Wallin is expecting a big game from rising star Nick Hay, as well as his dynamic forward line duo of Eli Wells and Jake King.

"Nick's only 16 and he's playing A-grade and he's tearing it apart. He is going to be a superstar of this competition," he said.

"Eli came to our club as a ruckman and by chance we threw him forward and he's ended up winning the league's goal-kicking with 77 goals.

"Alongside him is Jake King, who kicked eight goals for us in the second semi.

"If one doesn't get goals, the other does so it's a pretty tough forward line to match up on."

Wallin said the BITS' main danger men were Ben Dempsey, who kicked eight goals against Panthers in the preliminary final last weekend, and quality midfielders Steve Pugh and Jacob Mills.

The A-grade grand final at 4.40pm will cap a full day of finals action that starts at 8.30am at the Rockhampton Cricket Ground.

TODAY'S FINALS ACTION

Grand finals to be played at Rockhampton Cricket Ground

8.30am: U13, Yeppoon v BITS

9.45am: U15, Panthers v BITS

11.15am: U17, Yeppoon v BITS

1pm: Women, Glenmore v Panthers

2.20pm: Reserves, Yeppoon v BITS

4:40pm: A-grade, Yeppoon v BITS