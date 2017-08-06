24°
Finals double: Two more for Wanderers' trophy cabinet

Pam McKay
| 6th Aug 2017 8:06 PM
The Wanderers' women celebrate their CQ League grand final victory.
The Wanderers' women celebrate their CQ League grand final victory. Chris Ison ROK060817chockeywin1

HOCKEY: Wanderers Hockey Club has some more silverware to add to its already bulging trophy cabinet after its A-grade teams scored the CQ League double on Saturday night.

The men made it an impressive 12 titles in a row with a 4-1 victory over Southern Suburbs, while the women claimed the trophy they'd last won in 2015 with a 2-1 win over a valiant Park Avenue Brothers.

Men's captain Aaron Thompson said it was very satisfying to make it 12 on the trot but his side had to work for it.

"I think the scoreboard was a bit unfair to Southside. I thought they played really hard,” he said after the game.

"I would have to rate that game and our semi last week against Sparks as the two hardest we've played this year.”

Wanderers plan to keep the ball wide proved effective and they were up three-nil at half-time courtesy of goals to Thompson and the Harmsworth brothers, Aaron and Todd.

Lachlan Wilson made it four in the second, while Souths captain Nathan Christensen scored his team's only goal.

Wanderers player Duncan Mahony in the CQ League final against Southern Suburbs
Wanderers player Duncan Mahony in the CQ League final against Southern Suburbs Chris Ison ROK060817cmhockey1

The women's game was a much closer contest.

Park Avenue, who started with only 12 players, lost Alicija Munro to a broken nose about 10 minutes into the game.

That failed to deter them, however, and they opened the scoring about five minutes later when striker Ebony O'Brien slammed home a penalty corner.

Neither team could add to the scoreline until deep into the second half when Wanderers' centre half Kim Reibel took charge, slotting two goals in the last eight minutes to get her team the win.

Wanderers coach Steven Evans said he was proud of what was a great team effort built on strong performances from Reibel and ever-reliable fullbacks Demi Chellingsworth and Christine Woods.

CQ LEAGUE RESULTS

Men's final: Wanderers 4 (Aaron Harmsworth, Aaron Thompson, Todd Harmsworth, Lachlan Wilson) def Southern Suburbs 1 (Nathan Christensen)

3 v 4: Frenchville Rover 3 (Adam Bunn, Brodie Bunn, Sam Kydd) def Sparks 1 (Ronan McGuire)

Women's final: Wanderers 2 (Kim Reibel 2) def Park Avenue Brothers 1 (Ebony O'Brien)

3 v 4: Southern Suburbs 4 (Shareena Bouna 2, Andrea Farrow, Jacinta Johns) def Frenchville Rovers 0

