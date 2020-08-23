Menu
The Frenchville Pioneers have been awarded a $4000 grant through the St.George Footy Grants program. Picture: Jann Houley
Financial boost for Rocky rugby club

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
23rd Aug 2020 3:00 PM
FRENCHVILLE Pioneers have scored a $4000 grant through the St.George Footy Grants program.

The Rockhampton rugby union club will use the money to buy new jerseys and equipment and to offset the added costs involved in ensuring venues and players are COVID-safe.

Frenchville Sports Club general manager Damien Massingham said the Pioneers were grateful for the support.

“We’re thankful to St.George for awarding us the $4000, which will go a long way to helping cover those extra costs which have allowed the Pioneers to get back on the field.”

The St.George Footy Grants program has distributed $200,000 in grants to individuals and clubs across four football codes.

St.George Bank general manager Ross Miller said the program supported the people and local clubs that helped to keep grassroots footy growing.

“Players, volunteers and parents are such an integral part of our local footy club communities,” he said.

“This year has been especially challenging for many, which is why we doubled the grant funding available.

“Alongside our footy partners, we hope this support will help to alleviate some of the pressures local clubs are facing and continue to build stronger grassroots sporting communities.”

covid-19 damien massingham frenchville pioneers rugby club frenchville sports club rugby union
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

