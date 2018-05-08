Financial trouble forces Stockland store's closure

AFTER it was placed into administration in March, Butterfly Silver has closed the door in it's Stockland Rockhampton franchise.

Butterfly Silver specialised in sterling silver rings, earrings, necklaces, bangles and charms.

It opening its doors on August 13, 2009, during the stage three opening at Stockland Rockhampton.

The company has 19 locations around the country, including 13 in Queensland.

The Courier Mail reported that according to documents filed with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, Peter Anthony Lucas was appointed as administrator of the company on March 12.

The company had been advertising a "closing down sale” online, stating all stock must be sold.

A spokeswoman for Stockland Rockhampton said at this point in time they were unable to announce the new retailer taking over the Butterfly Silver space.

"We will provide more details when available,” she said.

Stockland Rockhampton has an abundance of other jewellery shops, including Silver Shop, Pandora, Emma and Rose, Goldmark, Michael Hill, Mystique Jewellers, Prouds and Wallace Bishop.