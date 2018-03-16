Financial windfall for six of CQ's job driving projects

THE people of Capricornia are screaming out for jobs and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry delivered some welcome news on that front today.

Ms Landry was joined by the Minister for Regional Development and Local Government John McVeigh at Tropical Pines in Hidden Valley, Yeppoon to discuss the projects to successfully win backing from the federal government's new Regional Jobs and Investment Package.

The package will provide a welcome $13.6 million boost for six job creating projects throughout the region including local projects at Tropical Pines, Spinal Life Australia, Farnmont and Rockhampton Regional Council.

Mr McVeigh said this major investment which would help the region reach its economic potential would generate more than 300 jobs during construction and 150 ongoing jobs.

Minister for Regional Development John McVeigh at the Tropical Pineapple plant outside Yeppoon to announce a job creation package. Chris Ison ROK160318cpineapple2

He said the government would leverage other funding sources to invest a total of more than $43 million in the region.

"Thanks to Michelle Landry's tenacious advocacy we have been able to deliver for the local community, as part of our commitment to strengthening regional Australia by investing in key projects that support their economic future,” Mr McVeigh said.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said by investing in the wide range of regional projects, it would help diversify the economy.

She said the government's contribution $5.8 million towards the Hidden Valley fruit processing facility would create 46 jobs during construction and 26 jobs ongoing, and an opportunity for excess or lower grade fruit to still get to market.

"Signature Onfarm will receive $5 million to deliver the Signature Onfarm Beef Processing Facility and Accommodation Village in Clermont, which will create 200 jobs during construction and another 70 ongoing jobs for the Isaac region, as well as help some of our most proactive producers grow their businesses,” Ms Landry said.

"We're getting on with delivering projects like that at Koorana Crocodile Farm, which will expand on the existing croc farm through construction of 1,000 crocodile breeding pens, to harvest crocodile meat and first grade skins for the export market.

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry at the Tropical Pineapple plant outside Yeppoon to announce a job creation package. Chris Ison ROK160318cpineapple4

"I'm thrilled to see the Spinal Life Australia project receive $100,000 to equip and operate an accessible gym with rehabilitative, easy-access, air pressure equipment designed for people who use a wheelchair or have a physical disability; this is sure to see more people utilise this wonderful service.”

Senator for Queensland and Minister for Resources and Northern Australia Matt Canavan welcomed today's announcement and said the Coalition Government was continuing to support the future of regional Queensland.

"We're investing in regional Queensland because we know that will help create new jobs and new businesses. We want to support the industries that have traditionally created local jobs, and encourage new projects and new opportunities. We're investing in a range of projects in the North, from roads to dams and from agriculture to tourism,” Senator Canavan said.

"The Coalition continues to back regional communities through this program and other initiatives like the $272 million Regional Growth Fund which is designed to help fund projects that make regional communities grow and thrive.”

See below further details on the six projects:

Tropical Pines Pty Ltd - Hidden Valley:

This Project revolves around improving opportunities for farmers and thereby, their regional economies. Tropical Pines wishes to boost food production in the Bowen Basin by building and operating a processing facility adjacent to its current operations in Yeppoon, Central Queensland. This will help to meet consumer demand for processed fruits that are of a higher quality and have a longer shelf life than existing products on the market, will create new product for the national industry, and create additional agricultural exports. Benefits for the region include reducing the current waste of fruit grown in the region, improving farm returns for regional growers and significant economic growth. Receiving: $5,808,000.

Signature Onfarm Pty Ltd - Clermont

The project will construct a greenfield on-farm beef processing facility including export accredited slaughter and boning facilities, fit out, equipment installation, rendering plant and effluent treatment facilities. The facility will be utilised to produce high quality, value added beef products completing the integrated supply chain for Signature Beef, currently exporting to 30 countries. It will also provide improved access to processing for all beef producers in the Bowen Basin with both direct supply and service processing options available. The project includes an accommodation village for 70 people. Receiving: $5,000,000.

Rockhampton Regional Council - Mount Archer

The Fraser Park Redevelopment Project - Activating Mount Archer as a tourism and recreation drawcard for the Rockhampton Region. This Project will deliver key facilities that activate Mount Archer as a prominent and iconic regional landmark. The high value nature-based tourism product will generate local jobs and economic benefits through increased recreation, sports, adventure and event tourism opportunities that will attract a sustainable boost in visitors. The infrastructure will enable greater use of the mountain by people of all ages and fitness levels and will ensure that Rockhampton locals benefit as well as tourists. Receiving: $1,500,000.

Western Suburbs Rugby League Football Club (Mackay) Inc - Walkerston

Our strategic future is well placed to develop a Multi-Use Sports and Events Precinct to service the increasing population and grow the tourism and events economy. The project will see the construction of an eight rink undercover bowls green that easily converts to an undercover event and sport space using transferable flooring. There is a need to provide greater sporting, event and conference facilities in the growing suburbs of the Pioneer Valley, a region struggling from the mining downturn. The project will lead to more permanent jobs allowing economic diversification and varied employment opportunities. The economy will grow through regular events and a sporting hub providing job opportunities in recreational services. Receiving: $653,708.

Farnmont Pty Ltd - Coowonga

This project will utilize a local manufacturing business to develop individual crocodile rearing pens. The significance of these pens within the industry is the ease of installation and the capability of rearing crocodiles under strict welfare and environmental conditions whilst improving the quality and export value of the skins as they grow. The antisocial behaviour of crocodiles means that if left in a colony situation (past 1.2m in length) they will compete for food and space and over 98% of the animals will receive bites/scratches impacting on their skin quality and export value. Access to the full scope of this production system as an agri-tourism opportunity will be provided in support of growing market demand. Receiving: $300,000.

Spinal Life Australia Ltd - Rockhampton

As part of an expansion strategy, Spinal Life Australia is opening a Rockhampton office in Nov 2017 to offer disability supports and other healthcare services closer to home for people with spinal cord damage and related physical disabilities .To increase value for clients and the local community, Spinal Life will equip/operate an accessible gym with rehabilitative, easy-access, air pressure equipment designed for people who use a wheelchair or have a physical disability. This equipment offers safer exercise for people with limited physical ability and is proven to speed up rehabilitation time. Our highly trained staff will offer classes and provide allied health services from the gym, the first of its kind in regional Queensland. Receiving: $100,000.