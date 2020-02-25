Financial workshop takes on women’s poverty

Co-founder of Verve Super Zoe Lamont is determined to help women improve their financial literacy.

WOMEN over 50 are the fasting growing group facing homelessness. But Zoe Lamont is a woman determined to break the devastating cycle of financial ruin.

Following a 10-year humanitarian stint abroad, she returned to Australia shocked by the increasing lack of financial education among women - particularly in regional areas like Rockhampton.

"I saw how microfinance worked overseas and coming back home I became so aware of how many resources we had, and yet so many of us were not taught how to use them."

From there, her concerns evolved into what would later become a not-for-profit, the 10thousandgirl campaign, which saw her travel Australia hosting financial seminars for young women.

Though evident is Mrs Lamont's passion for women's financial literacy, it is also her frustration over the lack of economic education and equality which acts as the backbone of her movement.

Following the success of 10thousandgirls, the Wagga Wagga woman went on to establish Verve Super, a fund centred around the impacts of maternity leave, gender pay gaps and divorce as another means to educate women.

"Older women are retiring with 47 percent less super than men and we're out to create change from the grassroots approach."

As her mission continues, Mrs Lamont joined forces with Rabobank to once again conduct nationwide financial empowerment workshops. This time, for women in rural areas and farming communities.

The interactive workshop hits Central Queensland for a series of events between Monto and Coalstoun Lakes, before reaching Rockhampton on March 4.

Sessions are free of charge and have been developed for rural women to reflect on self-worth and net worth.

"We really want to equip rural women with some great financial wellbeing skills, and as well provide some group networking opportunities to start money conversations and planning for the future."

"Women's lives are so busy, but it's really important to dedicate some time to think about your future and your financial future," Mrs Lamont said.

Attendees to the workshop can expect more than the typical and often dry discussions many encounter when talking finances.

Instead, Mrs Lamont said conversations will reflect ones between friends and will include some personal planning, goal setting, sessions on insurance and investing, and Q&A sessions.

"Each session focuses on individual goal setting and the development of money management strategies to achieve those goals, particularly in day-to-day life."

For more information or to apply to attend the workshops, please Ainsley McCallum on 0477 624 885 or ainsley.mccallum@rabobank.com.au

When: 9am-3pm, March 4

Where: Empire Apartment Hotel, Rockhampton

Cost: Free