Finch plan back on radar as Adani decision in State hands

NOW that Adani's groundwater dependent ecosystems management plan has been ticked off by the Federal Government, Australia's most controversial mine must satisfy the State Government and Australia's most powerful finch before it can start construction.

The State approval for the ground water and the black-throated finch management plans under the Department of Environment and Science, are the last boxes to tick before the Indian miner can make moves on the proposed mine.

Adani and the DES butted heads earlier this year as the proponent said it was not willing to implemented recommendations provided by an independent review panel which reviewed the black-throated finch management plan.

The DES also refused to budge, and previous reports suggested the department was refusing to meet and negotiate an outcome with the proponent.

The State Government was able fly under the radar briefly as attention was drawn away from the BTFMP to the groundwater plan being reviewed by the Federal Government.

However, attention and criticism has come back on the State Government as it seems the BTFMP has become one of the last pieces of the puzzle.

Capricornia MP Michele Landry was one of the first to apply the pressure.

"This decision doesn't mean that everything is totally signed off, but we do put it back onto the State Government now,” she said.

"They have got to get their act together about the black-throated finch.

"I was talking to some blokes today who've spent a lot of time mining and they reckon the wild cats out in those areas kill more of the black-throated finch's than any mining activity ever could.”

One Nation candidate for Capricornia, Wade Rothery said Queensland Labor party held the final say over whether Adani could proceed.

"Central Queensland residents are aware that the black-throated finch was a stalling tactic that has already been debunked by bird breeders across the country and the Queensland Labor Government should stop their rot and get on with the approval process,” he said.

"Central Queensland voters know the last hurdle is due to preference talks with the Greens and quite frankly, the Labor Party should be ashamed of themselves for frustrating thousands of full-time job seekers and apprentices.”

In a response from the DES a spokesperson reaffirmed the departments position that it would not be rushing the process.

"There are no statutory time frames for the DES to assess and approve the BTFMP,” the spokesperson said.

"DES engaged an independent expert panel review of Adani's BTFMP to ensure that the plan contains the best scientific advice to successfully manage and mitigate mining impacts on this population of Black-throated Finch.

"This review has now been finalised and DES is considering the final report and any other relevant information.

"DES has met with Adani a number of times since the review was finalised to assist the company in working through the panel's recommendations and to ensure the BTFMP meets the environmental authority condition requirements.”