Find a Mayor and what else is on Rocky Council's agenda

BEFORE all other matters in Rockhampton council today, a temporary mayor will have to be decided upon.

After yesterday's bombshell announcement that Mayor Margaret Strelow will stand aside to contest the upcoming November 25 state election as an Independent for Rockhampton, councillors will have to make a call on who will lead the region in her absence and that of Deputy Mayor Cherie Rutherford, who is currently on leave.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has announced she will run as the Independent candidate of the Rocky region. Chris Ison ROK171017cfunding4

There's plenty of other things also on the agenda.

Councillors will today decide whether to waive a portion of the Gallery Apartments' development fees.

Set on the Fitzroy River, the 56-unit building is nearing completion and developers have put forward a proposal to be reimbursed for specific fees under the Development Incentives Policy.

Gallery Apartments set on the Rockhampton river front. Contributed

The Planning and Regulatory committee last week recommended council reduce infrastructure charges by 50 per cent ($143,384.50), and refund the development application fee ($29,075).

Expressions of interest for the design and construction of the Rockhampton Airport will also be discussed, alongside talk about the pavement project.

Livingstone Shire Council also has its ordinary council meeting today which will discuss councillor Adam Belot's Notice of Motion about the alleged "discrimination” caused by the Wreck Point lookout lights.

Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot is pushing a Notice of Motion in today's council meeting calling for a n apology on alleged 'discrimination'. Jessica Christie

Cr Belot is calling for the council to apologise after he claims no equal discussion was held in the last meeting to change the lights to represent the same sex marriage 'no' vote as rainbow lights were currently on the sequence.

The matter is set to be discussed in closed session.

Wreck Point is set on a rainbow sequence to represent marriage equality.

A petition has also been put forward by The Caves resident, Graham Miller, to employ a worker to maintain The Caves Square and amenities.

The petition was signed by around 100 people and says the maintenance of the area has dramatically decreased over the years.

There will also be a discussion to name a park land in Yeppoon after the late Alby Wooler.

Capricorn Coast Land Care environmental warrior Alby Wooler passed away this year and a lush parkland is set to be named in his honour. Amy Haydock

The lush area adjacent to Fig Tree Creek and opposite Yeppoon Central Shopping centre was nominated by 125 people to be named after the veteran environmentalist.

The area shaded in black is the proposed park land to be named after Alby Wooler. LSC

Right up until his passing, Alby continued to work as a full-time volunteer for Landcare and Junior Landcare putting in a minimum of 2000 hours of volunteer work every year.

The community has given overwhelming support for the area to be named in his honour and Livingstone councillors will discuss the proposal tomorrow.