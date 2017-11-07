News

Find a Mayor and what else is on Rocky Council's agenda

Mayor Margaret Strelow.
Mayor Margaret Strelow. Chris Ison ROK111017cadani1
by Shayla Bulloch

BEFORE all other matters in Rockhampton council today, a temporary mayor will have to be decided upon.

After yesterday's bombshell announcement that Mayor Margaret Strelow will stand aside to contest the upcoming November 25 state election as an Independent for Rockhampton, councillors will have to make a call on who will lead the region in her absence and that of Deputy Mayor Cherie Rutherford, who is currently on leave.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has announced she will run as the Independent candidate of the Rocky region.
Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow has announced she will run as the Independent candidate of the Rocky region. Chris Ison ROK171017cfunding4

There's plenty of other things also on the agenda.

Councillors will today decide whether to waive a portion of the Gallery Apartments' development fees.

Set on the Fitzroy River, the 56-unit building is nearing completion and developers have put forward a proposal to be reimbursed for specific fees under the Development Incentives Policy.

Gallery Apartments set on the Rockhampton river front.
Gallery Apartments set on the Rockhampton river front. Contributed

The Planning and Regulatory committee last week recommended council reduce infrastructure charges by 50 per cent ($143,384.50), and refund the development application fee ($29,075).

Expressions of interest for the design and construction of the Rockhampton Airport will also be discussed, alongside talk about the pavement project.

Livingstone Shire Council also has its ordinary council meeting today which will discuss councillor Adam Belot's Notice of Motion about the alleged "discrimination” caused by the Wreck Point lookout lights.

Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot is pushing a Notice of Motion in today's council meeting calling for a n apology on alleged 'discrimination'.
Livingstone Shire Councillor Adam Belot is pushing a Notice of Motion in today's council meeting calling for a n apology on alleged 'discrimination'. Jessica Christie

Cr Belot is calling for the council to apologise after he claims no equal discussion was held in the last meeting to change the lights to represent the same sex marriage 'no' vote as rainbow lights were currently on the sequence.

The matter is set to be discussed in closed session.

Wreck Point is set on a rainbow sequence to represent marriage equality.
Wreck Point is set on a rainbow sequence to represent marriage equality.

A petition has also been put forward by The Caves resident, Graham Miller, to employ a worker to maintain The Caves Square and amenities.

The petition was signed by around 100 people and says the maintenance of the area has dramatically decreased over the years.

There will also be a discussion to name a park land in Yeppoon after the late Alby Wooler.

Capricorn Coast Land Care environmental warrior Alby Wooler passed away this year and a lush parkland is set to be named in his honour.
Capricorn Coast Land Care environmental warrior Alby Wooler passed away this year and a lush parkland is set to be named in his honour. Amy Haydock

The lush area adjacent to Fig Tree Creek and opposite Yeppoon Central Shopping centre was nominated by 125 people to be named after the veteran environmentalist.

The area shaded in black is the proposed park land to be named after Alby Wooler.
The area shaded in black is the proposed park land to be named after Alby Wooler. LSC

Right up until his passing, Alby continued to work as a full-time volunteer for Landcare and Junior Landcare putting in a minimum of 2000 hours of volunteer work every year.

The community has given overwhelming support for the area to be named in his honour and Livingstone councillors will discuss the proposal tomorrow.

Related Items

Topics:  adam belot alby wooler council gallery apartments livingstone shire council margaret strelow rockhampton regional coucnil

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Strelow fallout: Council update and pollies give feedback

Strelow fallout: Council update and pollies give feedback

Mixed reactions to Margaret Strelow is running as an independent.

Controversial Rocky bypass on ALP's election policy radar

The proposed route for a western bypass at Rockhampton.

Labor promises big annual Bruce Hwy spend

CQ coal mine to create 200 jobs moves forward

The latest concept design for the Styx Coal Project near Ogmore, about 130km north of Rockhampton.

Central Queensland Coal Project progresses to next stage

Greatest dangers of the Capricorn Hwy revealed

TWO STAR ROAD: The Capricorn Highway has been issued with a dire crash safety rating.

RACQ details worst stretches of what motorists label a "goat track"

Local Partners