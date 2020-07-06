Menu
Central Queensland shivered through another cold snap this morning.
Weather

Find out how cold it was in your CQ town overnight

Jack Evans
6th Jul 2020 7:37 AM
It has been another cold morning in Central Queensland with the mercury falling below 10 degrees across much of the region.

Rockhampton hit a minimum of 7 .3C at 7am while Yeppoon bottomed out at 9.3C at 4.27am.

Emerald dropped to 8.1C at 5.45am.

Things are expected to warm over the week with mid 20s all week and lows in the teens forecast or Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

However further west in the Central Highlands, overnight minimums will stay below 10C for much of the week.

Cloud cover is expected across the remainder of the seven-day outlook but with only slim chances of rain.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

