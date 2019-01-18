Menu
Some of the new police recruits heading to Central Queensland with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Keppel MP Brittany Lauga.
Find out how many new police recruits will hit CQ streets

18th Jan 2019 9:58 AM
THERE will soon be 14 new cops on the beat in Central Queensland.

They're some of the 78 graduates from the Queensland Police Service Academy in Brisbane.

The State Government plans on deploying 400 new offices in three years following a $171.9 million budget commitment.

The recruits underwent 25 weeks of intensive training to prepare for their service in the community.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said recruits would be deployed to high priority areas across the state.

"I'm pleased to announce North Rockhampton Station will welcome three first-year constables to their ranks,” Mr O'Rourke said.

"This is more than an investment in police, but an investment in the safety of our neighbourhoods.

"Every Queenslander deserves to live in a safe environment and this investment will ensure that happens.”

Recruits will be allocated positions Rockhampton, Mackay, Gladstone, Biloela, Moranbah and Sarina.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said the $171.9 million commitment will ensure the QPS was well-resourced to protect communities.

"This means more eyes and ears on our streets,” Mrs Gilbert said.

"I'm proud to be part of a government that supports front-line services.”

CENTRAL REGION RECRUITS:

Capricornia District

  • Gladstone Station: 2
  • North Rockhampton Station: 3
  • Biloela Station: 2

Mackay District

  • Mackay Station: 3
  • Mackay Northern Beaches: 2
  • Moranbah Station: 1
  • Sarina Station: 1
