Find out how this student mixes school and fiery bull riding

LIKE many students, Year 12 Marlborough boarder Logan Beak is juggling school work with sporting commitments.

But for Logan, his sport involves hopping on a fiery 350-plus kilogram bull every week as he competes for the St Brendan's College Rodeo Club and travels the southern and Central Queensland rodeo circuit in the 2019 National Rodeo Association Junior Series.

Growing up on a cattle property, one hour north of Rockhampton, Logan was a keen horse rider, but it wasn't until he arrived as a Year 8 boarder that he gained a love for the sport of rodeo, undertaking the requisite rodeo safety course on arrival at St Brendan's College and joining the SBC Rodeo Club.

Logan Beak competing in the 2018 St Brendan's College Rodeo. Contributed

Five years on and now 2019 SBC Rodeo captain, Logan is following in the footsteps of a list of Australian rodeo royalty who have hailed from SBC and remembers the support and mateship given by past students such as Aaron Kleier, Josh Cavanagh, Caden Sandilands, Justin Paton, Peter Copping and Brady Fielder.

These men are regulars on the leader boards in rodeo series throughout Australia and it is a significant win for St Brendan's that the mateship and brotherhood of the College continues, not just in offices, worksites, pubs or footy fields around the country and overseas, but in rodeo arenas as well.

"It's a bit daunting at the start as a little fella, but the older boys give you hand and tell you how to improve,” Logan said.

"They were always giving me a hand mentally and telling me where I was going wrong and where I can improve, and that's what I enjoy now, helping out the young fellas.”

Currently leading the National Rodeo Association Junior Series Bull Riding and running third in the Great Western Bull Riding Association Under 19 Junior Bull Riding series, Logan is certainly a busy young man, with school work, SBC Rodeo Club practice every Wednesday and competing at The Great Western or travelling throughout Queensland for rodeo competitions on weekends.

As 2019 SBC Rodeo captain, Logan is looking to leave St Brendan's on a high note, with success at the upcoming St Brendan's College Rodeo on his mind, set to compete in the Senior Steer and Junior Bull in the SBC Schoolboy Rodeo, the Junior Bull in the Inter-School Challenge, the Rookie Bull in the APRA-affiliated Rodeo Program and as an Australian representative in the Trans-Tasman High School Rodeo Challenge.

The SBC College Rodeo team is gearing up for a hectic weekend on home soil in 2019 as the rodeo program extends over two days - August 30 and 31 - at the St Brendan's College Rodeo Arena.

The program includes the SBC Schoolboy Rodeo from 6-9pm on Friday, August 30, and the St Brendan's College Central Isuzu Rodeo on Saturday, August 31, including the Interschool Rodeo Challenge and the final of the Trans-Tasman High School Rodeo Series from 12pm, followed at 5.45pm with a full Australian Professional Rodeo Association (APRA) Rodeo Program, including the Open Bull Ride, Junior Bull Ride, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc, Rope and Tie, Open Bareback, Open Saddle Bronc, Ladies Barrel Race, Ladies Breakaway Roping, Steer Wrestling, Junior Barrel Racing and Junior Breakaway Roping.

Asked about his future after Year 12, Logan said he was looking at doing a trade before possibly heading back on the family property at Marlborough.

Studying Certificates in Engineering Pathways, Construction Pathways and Automotive Vocational Preparation as part of his senior program, Logan has a head start in the skills department with significant practical components as part of the St Brendan's VET coursework.

"I am looking at doing a trade as a boilermaker or a mechanic to get some more skills before going back on the property,” he said.

But whatever his pathway, Logan sees bull riding in his future.

"I'll definitely continue riding after school, if you keep on getting on, you keep on improving,” he said.

