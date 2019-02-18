Find out if weekend auction was fruitful on Cap Coast

AVAILABLE BLOCKS: This image shows three Emu Park lots which are up for auction.

AN auction for three land blocks in Emu Park has not yet yielded a sale.

While there were no registered bidders for Lots 31, 32, 33, 5-9 Nelson St in Emu Park, 10 people attended the auction which occurred over the weekend.

However, real estate agent Kevin Doolan from Professionals Emu Park said there had since been interest in the land blocks from those who didn't register a bid over the weekend.

Mr Doolan explained why there had been no outcome on Saturday.

"All people interested couldn't bid under auction terms,” Mr Doolan said.

The reserve price range for the land blocks (close to Emu Park's CBD and beaches) was between $85,000 and $90,000 for each lot.

Reserved by the Queensland Government Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy, the three "gently sloping” lots each cover a land mass of about 809 square metres.

Surveyed in the late 1800s, Mr Doolan told The Morning Bulletin last week "the land has only ever been owned by the government”.