Find out what town has been named 'Hollywood of the Outback'

SITTING in Winton's open-air cinema, film watchers at the Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival often feel as though they are on the big screen, according to festival director Mark Melrose.

Mr Melrose said a combination of clear star spotted skies, projector screens and authentic Australian made movies is an experience you have to feel in the flesh to understand.

"This is the most authentic Australian cinema experience you will ever find,” Mr Melrose said.

The nine-day film festival will roll out across the screens of the outback from June 28, and is the largest festival dedicated to Australian film in the world.

Mr Melrose said the festival delivered a cinematic experience like no other in a country town.

He said Winton had rightly earned its reputation as the "Hollywood of the Outback”.

"With films such as Nick Cave's The Proposition and Ivan Sen's Mystery Road and Goldstone having been filmed in the area, Winton is a key destination on the Australian cinematic landscape,” he said.

"We love nothing more than sharing our love of film with visitors.”

Mr Melrose said the entertainment would be world-class.

"A lot of the Australian films are head and shoulders above films made elsewhere because of the talent we have in this country,” he said.

More than 30 films will be played as part of the festival including recent releases Top End Wedding and 2040.

In a first, both versions of Storm Boy will also be played on the same day, along with Friday Fright Night with Escape and Evasion and The School.

Workshops, masterclasses, tours to local film locations and live entertainment will also be available.

Mr Melrose said organisers had catered for every age and demographic.

"A lot of the day time films are targeted towards family while at the same time being relaxed,” he said.

"You're not stressed about what is happening next you are having an enjoyable experience.”

Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to join industry experts Steve Le Marquand, Alex Duke, and Megan Drury for breakfast to chat about the previous night's film.

Winton film festival

- Runs from June 28, to June 6.

- Biggest festival dedicated to Australian film.

- More than 30 films will be played over nine days.